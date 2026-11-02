Former Gilead Head Of U.S. Medical Affairs Dean Hakanson, MD, Joins GOA Therapeutics As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physician and biopharma executive, who led U.S. Medical Affairs for Gilead's launch of remdesivir, brings 40 years of experience spanning clinical practice, drug development, medical affairs and the launch of new therapies

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOA Therapeutics Corporation (GOA or the Company), a biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class drug candidates for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning, today announced that Dean Hakanson, MD, has joined as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Hakanson will help drive the potential launch of GOA's drug candidates, beginning with GOA26, an investigational candidate designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration and sequester acetaldehyde.

A board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Hakanson spent years in clinical practice treating patients in trauma surgery and critical care settings, alongside a career in biopharma leadership spanning medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research, market access, clinical development and commercialization. At Gilead Sciences, Dr. Hakanson led U.S. Medical Affairs for the launch of remdesivir, which became the standard of care for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Before joining Gilead, Dr. Hakanson served in senior leadership positions at Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech and GlaxoSmithKline.

“Having treated dangerously intoxicated patients who presented at the trauma center, I know firsthand the clear unmet medical need and how desperately our healthcare system needs a drug to treat acute alcohol intoxication,” said Dr. Hakanson.“I joined GOA to help advance this critical mission.”

At GOA, Dr. Hakanson will lead medical affairs strategy for GOA26, chair the GOA26 Drug Development Board and advise on clinical trial strategy, design and execution. He will also serve as a principal medical spokesperson and lead engagement with physicians and scientists.

“Advancing a drug candidate through human studies and toward commercialization requires leadership that bridges clinical development, medical affairs and real-world clinical adoption,” said Tami Ehrmann Barr, MD, PhD, Chief Scientist of GOA Therapeutics.“Dean's clinical expertise, medical affairs leadership and experience launching novel therapies will be critical to moving GOA26 from development to market.”

About GOA26

GOA26 is an investigational candidate designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and sequester acetaldehyde. It combines an engineered enzyme with an acetaldehyde scavenger and is initially being developed for intravenous use in hospital emergency departments and trauma centers.

On September 17, 2026, GOA unveiled GOA26 at the 85th Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) and Clinical Congress of Acute Care Surgery in Dallas. In IND-enabling studies using a porcine model following an oral ethanol dose of 1.2 g/kg, BAC was 61.3% lower in GOA26-treated animals than in the untreated control group at 20 minutes post-administration.

GOA plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2026 and begin human clinical trials in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

GOA26 remains investigational and in preclinical development; its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

About GOA Therapeutics

GOA Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company developing potential first-in-class candidates for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. Its lead program, GOA26, is being developed to address an unmet need in emergency and trauma care. For more information, visit goathera.com.

GOA's $300 Million Stock Offerings Now Live

GOA's online stock offerings are now live at goathera.com to raise up to $300 million: up to $75 million under a Tier 2 Regulation A offering and up to $225 million in separate exempt offerings.

Investing involves significant risk, including possible loss of the entire investment. Review the offering circular and risk factors before investing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning GOA26's development, potential benefits, planned regulatory submissions, initiation of human clinical trials, potential commercialization, the offerings and intended use of proceeds. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include uncertainties in preclinical and clinical outcomes, regulatory requirements, financing and execution of development plans. GOA26 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority.

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