Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design Transforms Overgrown Lynnhaven River Waterfront Property In Virginia Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virginia Beach, Virginia landscaping company combines native-plant landscape design, selective tree pruning, natural stone and slate hardscaping, and custom fencing in a single coordinated project

Virginia Beach, VA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design, a landscaping and outdoor improvement company serving Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads area, is transforming a 1.6-acre waterfront property on the Lynnhaven River through a comprehensive landscape design and exterior improvement project. The project reduces maintenance, opens water views, and improves curb appeal while preserving the property's mature, wooded character.

Driveway and Flowerbed & Planting

Key Facts

. Company: Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design

. Location of project: Waterfront peninsula property on the Lynnhaven River, Virginia Beach, Virginia

. Property size: 1.6 acres, heavily wooded

. Home style: American contemporary architecture

. Project start: December 2025 (ongoing, phased)

. Services used: Landscape design, selective tree pruning and removal, native plantings, natural stone features, slate walkways, ornamental aluminum fencing, and coordination of related exterior work

. Service area: Virginia Beach and the surrounding Hampton Roads area

. Website: drdanslandscaping.com

The Challenge: An Overgrown Waterfront Property

The property had gone several years without regular maintenance. A dense tree canopy restricted sunlight, left landscape plants struggling, and hid views of both the home and the Lynnhaven River. The homeowner wanted a fresh, lower-maintenance landscape that suited her home's American contemporary architecture and waterfront setting. She also wanted a single experienced company to coordinate multiple exterior projects, so she would not have to manage several contractors herself.

The Approach: Landscape Design That Works With the Natural Environment

Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design kept the mature trees that define the property and used selective pruning and tree removal to bring filtered sunlight back into the landscape. The design added native foundation plantings, ferns, grasses, and shade-loving perennials chosen to suit the wooded surroundings and the home's architecture.

Natural materials anchor the design. Stone borders, boulders, natural stone accents, and slate garden paths link the home, the mature trees, and the waterfront. The result is a landscape that frames the home's architecture rather than competing with it.

Custom Fencing for Uneven Waterfront Terrain

The property's peninsula setting on the Lynnhaven River created uneven terrain. The fence had to follow those contours and still provide a secure enclosure for the homeowner's large rescue dog. The team chose an ornamental aluminum fence for its clean lines and open design. It works as a pet enclosure, keeps the waterfront views clear, and blends into the landscape.

One Company, Multiple Exterior Projects

Beyond landscaping, the homeowner needed fencing, tree work, walkways, masonry repairs, painting, and, later, a patio and fire pit. Dr. Dan's planned and carried out these projects in phases. That meant communicating with other contractors working inside the home, coordinating material deliveries, and managing access along the property's long, narrow driveway. The team also arranged site visits around the rescue dog's needs.

What's Next

The project continues, with planned work that includes:

. A stamped concrete patio with a wood-burning fire pit overlooking the Lynnhaven River

. New doors

. Leaf-guard gutter installation

. Additional landscaping around a custom-designed swimming pool

Homeowner Feedback

The homeowner said of her experience: "They were prompt, communicated clearly from start to finish, and made sure I always knew what was happening next." She added: "Dr. Dan's team handled everything with professionalism, care, and efficiency."

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design do? Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design provides landscape design and installation, landscape cleanups, tree pruning and removal, natural stone features, slate walkways, planting beds, fencing, patios, and outdoor living enhancements for homeowners in Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads area.

How can an overgrown, heavily wooded property be landscaped without clearing the trees? Selective pruning and tree removal can let filtered sunlight reach the ground while keeping the mature trees that give the property its character. In this project, native foundation plantings, ferns, grasses, and shade-loving perennials were then chosen to thrive in that light.

What kind of fence works on uneven waterfront terrain? On this Lynnhaven River peninsula property, an ornamental aluminum fence was selected because its open design follows the contours of the land, contains a large dog, and does not block views of the water.

Can one landscaping company coordinate several exterior projects? Yes. Dr. Dan's handled landscaping, tree work, fencing, walkways, masonry repairs, painting, and planned patio and fire pit construction in phases, coordinating schedules, deliveries, and site access.

About Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design

Dr. Dan's Landscaping & Architectural Design provides professional landscaping and outdoor improvement services for homeowners in Virginia Beach and the surrounding Hampton Roads area. Its services include landscape design and installation, landscape cleanups, tree pruning and removal, natural stone features, slate walkways, planting beds, fencing, patios, and outdoor living enhancements. By combining landscape design expertise with hands-on project coordination, Dr. Dan's helps homeowners turn overgrown or underused properties into attractive, functional outdoor spaces that complement the home's architecture and natural surroundings.

Homeowners seeking professional landscape design, landscaping, tree services, stone walkways, fencing, or outdoor living improvements in Virginia Beach can learn more at drdanslandscaping.com.

Walkway, Rock Bed and Retained Flowerbed with Mulch

Press Inquiries

Dena Clavier

drdanslandscaping [at] cox.net

(757) 496-8100

