Pamela Anderson Announced As Keynote Speaker For BC Women's Health Foundation's 2027 Illuminations Luncheon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The B.C.-born actress, author, philanthropist and mother will return home for a candid conversation about transformation, reinvention, aging and women's health this International Women's Day









VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Women's Health Foundation (BCWHF) today announced global icon Pamela Anderson as the keynote speaker for its 2027 Illuminations Luncheon presented by RBC Wealth Management, taking place on International Women's Day, March 8, 2027, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Born and raised in Ladysmith, B.C., Anderson is an actress, author, philanthropist and mother whose career continues to evolve. From becoming a global cultural icon through Baywatch to earning critical acclaim for The Last Showgirl, her story is one of transformation, reinvention and staying true to herself.

At Illuminations, Anderson will share reflections on her extraordinary life and career, motherhood, aging and embracing what comes next.

“We're honoured to welcome Pamela Anderson home to British Columbia as our Illuminations keynote speaker,” said Cally Wesson, President + CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation.“Pamela brings an authentic perspective on aging, identity and embracing every stage of life. Her story will inspire us, while leading experts share the latest research and evidence showing how, together, we can change what comes next for women's health.”

Illuminations brings together the community with leading voices in women's health to hear the latest research, challenge misinformation and explore what is changing in women's health and care. Together with the Women's Health Research Institute, the 2027 event will explore topics including menopause, reproductive health, newborn health and the future of women's health.

In an era of misinformation, access to trusted, evidence-based health information has never been more important. Through Illuminations, BC Women's Health Foundation is creating a bigger platform to bring research and evidence directly to the community and connect people with the experts advancing women's and newborn health in British Columbia and beyond.

“I'm so excited to be coming home to British Columbia this International Women's Day,” said Pamela Anderson.“I've learned a lot through the many chapters of my life about change, reinvention, motherhood, aging and staying true to yourself. As a mom, a woman and a neighbour, I know how important it is that we come together, with our partners, our families and our communities, because women's health affects everyone. I'm looking forward to being part of that conversation at Illuminations.”

BC Women's Health Foundation gratefully acknowledges Howard Blank Entertainment for their support in bringing Pamela Anderson to Illuminations.



Illuminations Luncheon presented by RBC Wealth Management

International Women's Day | Monday, March 8, 2027

12:00–2:00 p.m.

Vancouver Convention Centre

Sponsorships and tickets are available now at



Media Contact

Laura Denton

Vice President, Marketing + Communications

BC Women's Health Foundation

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Media Note: Pamela Anderson is not available for media interviews. Media are welcome to use information from this release. BC Women's Health Foundation representatives are available for interviews about Illuminations Luncheon and the Foundation's work to advance women's health research and care.



About BC Women's Health Foundation

BC Women's Health Foundation (BCWHF) is British Columbia's largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing women's and newborn health. In partnership with BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, the only women's hospital in Western Canada, and the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI), BCWHF fuels research, innovation and care that improve health outcomes across every stage of life.

From advancing menopause and midlife care to supporting maternal and newborn health, BCWHF brings together donors, researchers, healthcare leaders and community to close gaps in women's health and create lasting change across British Columbia.

For more information, visit bcwomensfoundation.org or follow @bcwomensfdn on Instagram.

About the Women's Health Research Institute

Established in 2006 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Women's Health Research Institute (WHRI) is one of only three research Canadian institutes with an explicit mandate to advance women's health. As the research arm of BC Women's Hospital + Health Centre, the WHRI connects research, clinical care, and policy to improve health outcomes for women and newborns.

Through a network of over 750 members, including clinician scientists at BC Women's, WHRI researchers address longstanding knowledge gaps in women's health – including menopause.

WHRI strives to be equitable and inclusive in how they collaborate, in what they prioritize, and in all that they do. To achieve their goals, their research respects, works alongside, collaborates with, and supports the health of women across the 2S LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at