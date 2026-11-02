Rent The Runway Unveils A New World Of Luxury Bags, Celebrating The Freedom To Experience Fashion's Most Coveted Accessories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launching exclusively for Icon members, an extraordinary edit of designer bags celebrates the joy of discovery, the freedom to experiment and the endless possibilities of personal style

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (NASDAQ: RENT) today announced the launch of its new luxury handbag collection, introducing an elevated assortment of fashion's most coveted accessories and an entirely new way for members to experience them. Launching exclusively for Icon members, the company's most loyal customers, the collection brings together enduring iconic shapes, modern favorites and unexpected statement pieces, all available to rent.

Handbags have long been part of the Rent the Runway wardrobe. Today's launch marks a significant evolution of that offering, bringing a new level of luxury, curation and discovery to the platform.

Since its founding, Rent the Runway has championed a simple but transformative idea: that extraordinary fashion should be experienced and enjoyed, not defined by ownership. What began with occasion wear has grown into a wardrobe destination for every moment of a woman's life, from the everyday to the extraordinary. The introduction of luxury bags builds on that vision, inviting members to explore some of fashion's most celebrated accessories with the freedom to change, experiment and discover something new.

“A remarkable handbag can transform a look and become a powerful expression of personal style,” said Paige Thomas, CEO of Rent the Runway.“We've always believed in giving women the freedom to experience extraordinary fashion in new ways. Our members have been asking for a more elevated luxury offering, and we're thrilled to bring this collection to our Icon members first. It's an exciting next chapter in how we continue to evolve with our customers and inspire their love of fashion.”

An Extraordinary Edit of Fashion's Most Coveted Handbags

There are handbags that become enduring symbols of craftsmanship and design, transcending seasons and trends. Others capture the spirit of a particular fashion moment. The most compelling wardrobes make room for both.

Curated by Rent the Runway's experienced merchandising team, the inaugural collection features hundreds of styles from more than 20 designer brands, thoughtfully bringing together iconic silhouettes, modern interpretations and unexpected discoveries .

From beautifully structured top-handle bags and relaxed shoulder silhouettes to polished everyday totes and standout evening clutches, the assortment strikes a balance between timeless and directional, understated and expressive, polished and effortless.

Each handbag has been chosen for its distinctive design, desirability and versatility, with styles to accompany everything from an important meeting or weekend away to a special celebration or spontaneous night out.

The collection brings together exceptional new, pre-loved and vintage pieces sourced through established luxury and resale channels, celebrating the enduring appeal of great design and the opportunity for beautifully crafted handbags to be enjoyed again and again.

“Our ambition was to create an extraordinary edit of fashion's most coveted handbags, bringing together enduring icons of craftsmanship and design, modern silhouettes, and unexpected statement pieces,” said Sarah Tam, Chief Merchant of Rent the Runway.“Every piece was selected with intention, striking a balance between timeless and directional, understated and expressive. What makes rental so exciting is the freedom to explore different sides of your personal style, something beautifully classic one month and something bold and unexpected the next. It makes luxury feel less about permanence and more about possibility.”

The Experience

Beginning November 2, eligible Icon members will receive exclusive access to the luxury handbag collection through a dedicated experience on Rent the Runway's website and app.



Exclusive Icon access: Icon members can explore the curated collection and rent a luxury handbag for 30 days at a time, with pricing varying by style.

Authentication and quality: Rent the Runway sources handbags directly from brands and respected third-party sellers of new, pre-loved and vintage bags. RTR is working with leading third-party authentication providers for additional verification and between-rental checks. Rental protection: Normal wear and tear is covered under RTR's existing rental policies, while members remain responsible for loss or damage beyond normal use.



Every Icon Needs an Iconic Bag

To celebrate the launch, Rent the Runway introduces Every Icon Needs an Iconic Bag , a campaign inspired by the idea that personal style is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression.

Featuring fashion writer and creator Larissa Mills, lifestyle creator Laura Jung, and fashion creator and editor Monroe Steele, the campaign brings together three distinctive perspectives on what it means to be an icon.

Through their individual Icon Codes, each woman reflects on the qualities that define her approach to fashion, from individuality and reinvention to confidence and possibility, revealing how an extraordinary handbag can express a different side of who we are.

Together, their stories celebrate the many ways women define their own style and the freedom to embrace something unexpected.

Availability

Rent the Runway's luxury handbag collection launches as a pilot November 2, 2026, exclusively for eligible Icon members at renttherunway.com and through the Rent the Runway app.

All active subscribers and new customers can join the waitlist beginning November 2 as RTR explores expanding access in the future.

About Rent the Runway

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud. RTR's mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear and ski wear

RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine connecting deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a platform powered by its brand, data, logistics and technology. RTR has been named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 five times in ten years and has appeared on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list four times.

For Press Inquiries:

AZIONE for Rent the Runway

Rachel Sweet, Vice President

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