Ahold Delhaize USA Advances Next-Generation In-Store Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modernization effort leverages technology from NCR Voyix to deliver faster, more seamless experiences for customers and associates

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced a next step in modernizing the technology that supports its grocery brands, helping create a more connected, efficient and customer-focused shopping experience. The modernization effort spans key store capabilities including point-of-sale, self-checkout, pharmacy and fuel operations. It builds on years of work to streamline platforms and create greater consistency, while supporting local brand differentiation.

“As we advance our technology strategy, we're focused on making it easier for customers to shop with our brands and easier for our brands' associates to serve their customers,” said Ann Dozier, Chief Information Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA.“Our goal is to create a more consistent technology foundation and a more connected experience, while maintaining the flexibility that allows each of our local brands to meet its customers' needs in the short term and positions us for the future. The rollout is underway with new point-of-sale technology now available in 100 stores, with the rollout continuing over the next several years.”

The selection of the Voyix Commerce Platform builds on Ahold Delhaize USA's long-standing relationship with NCR Voyix, whose technology has supported the company's operations for many years.

“We're proud to continue supporting Ahold Delhaize USA and its brands as they advance their technology modernization strategies,” said James G. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCR Voyix.“Modern retailers need a technology foundation that can simplify store operations while giving them the flexibility to innovate as customer expectations evolve. This multi-year modernization demonstrates the role our next-generation platform can play in enabling transformation at enterprise scale.”

The advancement builds on previous technology improvements at Ahold Delhaize USA, including the launch of the company's proprietary e-commerce platform, the deployment of a proprietary retail media advertising platform and the integration of the digital, data and technology teams at Ahold Delhaize USA into a unified technology organization for the future. The rollout is also part of Ahold Delhaize USA's broader strategy to simplify its technology landscape, strengthen shared capabilities and support the distinct strategies of its local brands.

“At the end of the day, technology is only as good as the value it provides to the business and to customers. Working with our brands and technology partners, we look forward to continuing to deliver more value for our businesses and support their growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” added Dozier.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit .

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide. For more information, visit ncrvoyix.com.

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