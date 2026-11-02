Westland Insurance Chief People Officer Keri Fraser Recognized With Two HR Leadership Honours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dual honours celebrate Fraser's people-first leadership and impact on Westland's culture through growth and transformation

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada's fourth-largest insurance brokerage, is celebrating Chief People Officer Keri Fraser, who has received two national honours recognizing her leadership and impact within Canada's human resources profession.

Keri received the Excellence in Senior HR Leadership award at the 2026 Canadian HR Awards and was also named to HRD Canada's Elite Women list. Together, the honours recognize her impact as an HR leader and her contribution to advancing the profession.

Since joining Westland in 2019, Keri has helped guide the organization's people and culture strategy through a period of significant growth and transformation. Her approach has centred on listening to employees, creating opportunities for people to grow, and building a culture where high performance, care, and belonging go hand in hand.

“People and culture are never the work of one person. These recognitions reflect an incredible team at Westland and what we've built together,” said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland.“As our business and the ways we work continue to evolve, we have an opportunity to keep listening, learning, and bringing people along with us. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and excited about what's ahead.”

Looking ahead, Keri sees technology and AI as an opportunity to help employees build new skills and grow alongside a changing workplace, while ensuring the human side of work remains at the centre of that transformation.

Keri brings more than 25 years of human resources leadership experience to Westland and is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (CPHR). Throughout her career, she has remained focused on employee growth, engagement, and creating workplaces where people can reach their potential.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company's mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

CONTACT: Westland Insurance Group Ltd....