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Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Grows As Payers And Governments Shift From Recovery To Prevention


Date: 2026-11-02 10:16:47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Led Pre-Payment Review, Record Fraud Enforcement and Vendor Consolidation Reshape a USD 18.33 Billion Market: Precedence Research Segment, Company and Buyer Intelligence

Ottawa, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare payment integrity market is valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 60.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.21%. North America holds 40.6% of 2026 revenue, fraud, waste and abuse detection leads solutions with 35.6%, and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 16.1% CAGR.

Precedence Research today released new intelligence on the global healthcare payment integrity market

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The growth reflects a change in how buyers think about payment errors. For two decades, payment integrity was largely a post-payment business: pay the claim, audit it later and claw back what was wrong. Payers now want to stop errors before money leaves the account. Pre-payment review already accounts for 40.9% of 2026 revenue, and continuous payment monitoring is the fastest-growing service stage at an 18.9% CAGR. AI and machine learning are replacing static rules, and government programs are expanding the use of technology vendors in prior authorization and claims review.

The stakes are large. Federal health programs in the United States reported roughly USD 95.5 billion in estimated improper payments for fiscal year 2025, and enforcement agencies charged hundreds of defendants in 2026. For vendors, payers, investors and service providers, the commercial question is no longer whether to invest in payment integrity but which capabilities, deployment model and pricing structure will win the next contract cycle.

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Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value
Global market size, 2026 USD 18.33 billion
Market size, 2030 USD 31.19 billion
Forecast market size, 2035 USD 60.61 billion
CAGR, 2026–2035 14.21%
Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 42.28 billion
Largest region, 2026 North America (40.6%)
Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific (16.1% CAGR)
Leading solution type, 2026 Fraud, waste and abuse detection (35.6%)
Leading end user, 2026 Healthcare payers (41.2%)
Large organizations' share, 2026 81.0%

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher



Figure 1: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Size, 2026–2035 (USD Billion)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth is broad-based rather than tied to one product. Software accounts for 53.8% of 2026 revenue, while services grow faster at a 14.9% CAGR because many payers prefer to buy outcomes, with recovery-share and savings-share contracts, rather than run every review in-house.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

All 2026 values below use the official 2026 market size of USD 18.33 billion as the baseline (segment value = USD 18.33 billion × share ÷ 100). Segments the report does not size individually are grouped as "other" so that every table adds to 100%.



Figure 2: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Share by Solution Type, End User, Payer Type and Component, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Solution Type: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) detection 35.6% USD 6.53 billion Largest; 12.9% CAGR
Claims editing and coding validation 19.2% USD 3.52 billion 13.5% CAGR
Subrogation and recovery 1.1% USD 0.20 billion Fastest; 20.8% CAGR
Other solutions (payment accuracy, COB, eligibility, clinical validation, repricing and others) 44.1% USD 8.08 billion Mixed

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

FWA detection leads because payers and government agencies treat it as a regulatory necessity. Subrogation and recovery is small but growing fastest, as plans look for third-party liability recoveries they have historically left on the table.

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Service Stage: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Pre-payment review 40.9% USD 7.50 billion Largest stage
Concurrent and post-payment review 49.7% USD 9.11 billion Losing share to earlier stages
Continuous payment monitoring 9.4% USD 1.72 billion Fastest; 18.9% CAGR, rising to 13.7% share by 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Technology: 2026 vs 2035 Share

Technology 2026 Share / Value 2035 Share / Value Growth Signal
AI and machine learning 24.6% / USD 4.51 billion 30.8% / USD 18.67 billion Largest gain in share
Rules-based analytics 23.4% / USD 4.29 billion 16.5% / USD 10.00 billion Declining share
Generative AI 4.8% / USD 0.88 billion 9.8% / USD 5.94 billion Fastest; 26.0% CAGR
Other technologies (predictive, NLP, graph analytics, RPA and others) 47.2% / USD 8.65 billion - Graph analytics 18.5% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Application: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Claims processing 22.4% USD 4.11 billion Largest application
Claims auditing 18.7% USD 3.43 billion Core payer workload
Fraud detection 17.1% USD 3.13 billion Enforcement-driven
Contract and pricing validation 0.7% USD 0.13 billion Fastest; 25.1% CAGR
Other applications (payment recovery, provider validation, coding, eligibility and others) 41.1% USD 7.53 billion Payment recovery 17.9% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by End User and Payer Type: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
End user: Healthcare payers 41.2% USD 7.55 billion Largest buyer group
End user: Healthcare providers 26.5% USD 4.86 billion Defensive audit and denial tools
End user: Government healthcare agencies 13.8% USD 2.53 billion Fastest end user; 16.0% CAGR
End user: Other (TPAs, employers, PBMs, networks) 18.5% USD 3.39 billion -
Payer type: Private health insurance 36.8% USD 6.75 billion Largest payer type
Payer type: Government health insurance 20.1% USD 3.68 billion 15.7% CAGR
Payer type: Employer-sponsored 15.8% USD 2.90 billion 13.3% CAGR
Payer type: Other (Medicare, Medicaid, MCO-specific lines) 27.3% USD 5.00 billion -

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Component, Deployment, Claim Type and Organization Size: 2026

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal
Component: Software 53.8% USD 9.86 billion Platform licensing
Component: Services 46.2% USD 8.47 billion Faster; 14.9% CAGR
Deployment: Cloud 59.8% USD 10.96 billion Rising to 68.2% by 2035
Deployment: On-premises and hybrid 40.2% USD 7.37 billion Declining share
Claim type: Medical 51.8% USD 9.49 billion Largest claim type
Claim type: Other (pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and others) 48.2% USD 8.84 billion Behavioral health 16.0% CAGR
Organization size: Large enterprises 81.0% USD 14.85 billion Dominant buyers
Organization size: Small and mid-sized 19.0% USD 3.48 billion Cloud lowers entry cost

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region: 2026 and 2035

Region 2026 Share / Value 2035 Share / Value Growth Signal
North America 40.6% / USD 7.44 billion 38.5% / USD 23.33 billion Largest; mature federal and commercial demand
Europe 27.8% / USD 5.10 billion 25.8% / USD 15.64 billion Public-system counter-fraud programs
Asia Pacific 21.1% / USD 3.87 billion 24.5% / USD 14.85 billion Fastest; 16.1% CAGR
Latin America and Middle East & Africa 10.5% / USD 1.92 billion 11.2% / USD 6.79 billion MEA 16.0% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are combined above because the report does not size them separately.



Figure 3: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region, 2026 vs 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

United States. The U.S. anchors North American demand. Federal programs reported estimated FY2025 improper payments of USD 37.39 billion in Medicaid (6.12%), USD 28.83 billion in Medicare fee-for-service (6.55%), USD 23.67 billion in Medicare Advantage (6.09%), USD 4.23 billion in Part D and USD 1.37 billion in CHIP. Most of these errors come from documentation that does not support the claim, which is exactly the problem pre-payment and clinical validation tools address.

Europe. Public health systems are moving from manual investigation to data-led detection. In July 2026, the UK's NHS Counter Fraud Authority published a 2026–2029 strategy targeting GBP 600 million in funding at risk from fraud, after a machine-learning pilot delivered more than GBP 40 million in savings in 2025–26. The authority estimates the annual fraud risk to the NHS budget at GBP 1.346 billion.

Asia Pacific. India is the clearest growth signal. Its National Health Authority uses AI and machine learning to flag suspicious Ayushman Bharat claims within 24 hours of submission, and fraudulent claims rejected under the scheme produced savings of INR 676.14 crore as of July 31, 2026. In March 2026, the authority began piloting AI-based claim adjudication in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Expanding public insurance in India, Southeast Asia and Australia makes the region the fastest-growing market.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Mandatory health insurance in Gulf states and growing private coverage in Brazil and Mexico are creating new claims volumes that need automated editing and fraud screening, often bought as cloud services rather than built locally.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry



Figure 4: Share Shift in Key Segments, 2026 vs 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Medicare is outsourcing prior authorization to technology vendors. CMS's WISeR model began on January 1, 2026, and runs through 2031 in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. Technology companies with AI and machine-learning capability review selected services prone to fraud or overuse, such as nerve stimulators, epidural steroid injections and skin substitutes. They are paid a share of savings, and every AI-recommended denial must be confirmed by a qualified clinician.

What it indicates: Outcome-based pricing and human-in-the-loop review are becoming the standard contract model for public payers.

CMS is moving toward real-time claims review. In September 2026, CMS described plans to replace legacy Medicare claims systems with a platform that pays providers in real time and includes real-time fraud review. Its Fraud Defense Operations Center, launched in March 2025, has stopped nearly USD 2.5 billion in potentially fraudulent Medicare payments and acted against almost 800 providers. Contracts for the new claims system carry ceilings of USD 1.1 billion and USD 825 million.

What it indicates: Demand will move further toward pre-payment and continuous monitoring, the two stages gaining share fastest.

Enforcement reached a new scale. The June 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants, including 90 licensed medical professionals, in schemes involving more than USD 6.5 billion in alleged false claims. Authorities seized more than USD 182 million in assets, CMS suspended payments to 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for 1,403. One wound-care allograft scheme alone billed Medicare more than USD 4 billion.

What it indicates: Government agencies are the fastest-growing end user (16.0% CAGR), and specialty areas such as wound care, DME and genetic testing need dedicated analytics.

Vendors are consolidating around AI platforms. Backed by New Mountain Capital, Machinify combined The Rawlings Group, Apixio Payment Integrity and VARIS, then closed its roughly USD 670 million purchase of Performant Healthcare. In July 2026, it added InformedDNA's genetic-testing payment integrity business; it now serves more than 85 health plans covering over 270 million lives. Cohere Health bought ZignaAI in September 2025, Lyric added ClaimShark in 2025 and Zelis acquired revenue-cycle analytics firm Rivet in January 2026.

What it indicates: Buyers increasingly expect one vendor to cover pre-pay, post-pay, clinical and recovery work, which favors scaled platforms.

Incumbents are widening their product lines. Cotiviti launched an enhanced dental claim accuracy solution on its payment policy platform in August 2026. Gainwell deployed its HMS fraud, waste and abuse suite for New Mexico Medicaid in April 2026, combining fraud detection, eligibility checks, coordination of benefits and clinical claim review. Claritev reported Q2 2026 revenue of USD 257.5 million, up 6.6%, and introduced transparency-based pricing intelligence in October 2026.

What it indicates: Growth is shifting to newer claim types and to pricing and contract validation, the fastest-growing application at a 25.1% CAGR.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers

  • Large and persistent improper payments in public programs, mostly caused by unsupported documentation.
  • Rising claim complexity from new therapies, genetic testing, behavioral health and specialty drugs.
  • Evolving fraud schemes that rules-based systems miss, pushing adoption of artificial intelligence machine learning
  • Payer margin pressure, which makes savings-share contracts attractive because they pay for themselves.
  • Cloud adoption, which lowers the cost of entry for mid-sized plans and public agencies.

    Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

    Major Challenges

    • Integration with legacy claims, provider and electronic health records systems slows deployment
    • False positives create provider abrasion, payment delays and added workload for review teams.
    • Regulators increasingly require clinician sign-off on AI-driven denials, which limits full automation.
    • Inconsistent data quality across payers, providers and states reduces model accuracy.
    • Vendors report savings using different definitions and periods, which makes procurement comparisons hard.

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      Emerging Opportunities

      • Contract and pricing validation (25.1% CAGR): checking paid amounts against negotiated rates and new price-transparency data.
      • Generative AI (26.0% CAGR): automating medical-record review, appeal letters and audit documentation.
      • Subrogation and recovery (20.8% CAGR): capturing third-party liability recoveries.
      • Continuous monitoring (18.9% CAGR): real-time detection tied to modernized claims platforms.
      • Asia Pacific public insurance (16.1% CAGR): AI-led claim adjudication for national schemes.

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      Company and Competitive Intelligence



      Figure 5: Healthcare Payment Integrity Company Ecosystem, 2026

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      The market is moderately concentrated. Precedence Research estimates that the leading individual platform holds roughly 10–15% of revenue, a second-tier global specialist about 8–13%, a major payment technology provider about 6–10%, large analytics or service providers about 4–7% each, and specialist and challenger vendors about 1–5% each. These are estimated bands, not audited shares.

      Company Core Focus Competitive Positioning Relevant Development
      Optum Pre- and post-pay payment integrity Scale inside UnitedHealth Group Reports over USD 8 billion in annual savings
      Cotiviti Payment accuracy and policy management Deep payer relationships Dental claim accuracy launch, Aug 2026
      Zelis Payments, pricing and payment integrity Serves 750+ payers, incl. top 5 plans Acquired Rivet, Jan 2026
      Claritev Cost management and pricing analytics Network and repricing data Q2 2026 revenue USD 257.5 million
      Machinify AI payment intelligence platform 85+ health plans, 270M+ lives Performant and InformedDNA deals
      Gainwell (HMS) Medicaid program integrity State Medicaid incumbent New Mexico FWA suite, Apr 2026
      Conduent Government and commercial recovery Large-program operations Reports USD 3 billion subrogation recovery in one program
      EXL Analytics-led payment integrity services Data and BPO scale Reports USD 2.2 billion in client savings
      Carelon Payment integrity within Elevance Health Captive and external clients Advanced AI maturity
      Lyric Claims editing and pre-pay accuracy AI challenger Added ClaimShark, 2025
      Cohere Health Prior authorization plus payment integrity Links pre-service and post-service data Acquired ZignaAI, Sep 2025
      HealthEdge Core claims administration Platform for real-time adjudication CMS claims-system contract, ceiling USD 1.1 billion

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      Company-Reported Savings and Recoveries (Definitions and Periods Differ)

      Company Reported Figure
      Gainwell / HMS USD 11 billion in total recoveries and savings
      Cotiviti Over USD 10 billion in errors prevented or corrected in 2025
      Optum Over USD 8 billion in annual pre- and post-pay savings
      Conduent USD 3 billion subrogation recovery in one program
      EXL USD 2.2 billion in client savings
      Claritev USD 1.8 billion in medical cost savings in 2025
      Zelis Over USD 1 billion in credit-balance recoveries in 2025

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      Customer and Buyer Intelligence

      Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity
      National and regional health plans CFO, VP Payment Integrity, SIU Director Medical cost trend pressure, vendor renewals Pre-pay editing, clinical validation
      Medicaid agencies and MCOs Medicaid Director, Program Integrity Lead RFPs, improper-payment audits FWA analytics, eligibility and COB
      Medicare contractors and federal programs Program Integrity Officer, CIO Model launches, claims modernization Prior authorization, real-time review
      Hospitals and health systems CFO, Revenue Integrity Director Rising denials, audit requests Defensive audit and documentation tools
      TPAs and self-insured employers Benefits Director, CFO Plan cost overruns Claims editing as a service
      PBMs Pharmacy Audit Lead, Network Director Specialty drug spend growth Pharmacy claim audit and recovery
      Investors and acquirers Partner, Corporate Development Platform roll-ups, carve-outs Target screening and valuation benchmarks

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

      Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for payment integrity and adjacent markets such as revenue cycle management medical coding healthcare payer services

      Precedence Quadrant compares vendors on AI maturity, solution breadth, buyer coverage and growth. It helps payers shortlist vendors and helps vendors see where competitors are gaining, supporting procurement and positioning decisions.

      Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks contract awards, government models, enforcement actions and vendor deals. It helps business development teams spot buying signals early and time outreach to RFP cycles.

      Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps the technology and service supply chain behind payment integrity, including data providers, clinical review networks, cloud platforms and software

      Customized Research answers specific questions, such as pricing benchmarks for savings-share contracts, state Medicaid vendor mapping or country entry plans for Asia Pacific public insurance.

      Solution What It Provides How It Helps
      Master Dataset Segment, region and buyer data for payment integrity Sizes demand by claim type, stage and payer
      Precedence Quadrant Vendor comparison on AI, breadth and growth Shortlists vendors and sharpens positioning
      Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of contracts, models and deals Times sales and investment moves
      Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Data, clinical review and technology partner mapping Supports sourcing and partnership choices
      Customized Research Tailored pricing, buyer and country studies Answers decision-specific questions

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

      Payment integrity changes with regulation, enforcement and contract cycles. Monthly updates suit vendors tracking RFPs and enforcement actions. Quarterly updates suit payers benchmarking vendor performance and pricing. Six-monthly updates fit strategy teams following model launches such as WISeR, and annual updates fit investors reviewing market size and consolidation. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

      Strategic Outlook

      • CEOs and CXOs: with pre-payment review at 40.9% of revenue and continuous monitoring growing at 18.9%, budgets should move toward prevention rather than recovery.
      • Strategy and business development teams: government agencies (16.0% CAGR) and Asia Pacific (16.1% CAGR) are the fastest-growing buyer pools.
      • R&D and product leaders: generative AI (26.0% CAGR) and contract and pricing validation (25.1% CAGR) are the clearest product gaps.
      • Procurement teams: compare vendors on savings net of provider abrasion and appeal reversals, not headline savings alone.
      • Investors: consolidation around AI platforms is continuing; recovery specialists and niche claim-type vendors remain likely targets.
      • Technology and service suppliers: cloud deployment rising to 68.2% by 2035 favors SaaS delivery and managed services

      Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

      To understand which payers, programs and vendors will drive the next phase of this market, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.

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