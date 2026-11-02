Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Grows As Payers And Governments Shift From Recovery To Prevention
|Market Indicator
|Value
|Global market size, 2026
|USD 18.33 billion
|Market size, 2030
|USD 31.19 billion
|Forecast market size, 2035
|USD 60.61 billion
|CAGR, 2026–2035
|14.21%
|Absolute growth, 2026–2035
|USD 42.28 billion
|Largest region, 2026
|North America (40.6%)
|Fastest-growing region
|Asia Pacific (16.1% CAGR)
|Leading solution type, 2026
|Fraud, waste and abuse detection (35.6%)
|Leading end user, 2026
|Healthcare payers (41.2%)
|Large organizations' share, 2026
|81.0%
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Figure 1: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Size, 2026–2035 (USD Billion)
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Growth is broad-based rather than tied to one product. Software accounts for 53.8% of 2026 revenue, while services grow faster at a 14.9% CAGR because many payers prefer to buy outcomes, with recovery-share and savings-share contracts, rather than run every review in-house.
Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments
All 2026 values below use the official 2026 market size of USD 18.33 billion as the baseline (segment value = USD 18.33 billion × share ÷ 100). Segments the report does not size individually are grouped as "other" so that every table adds to 100%.
Figure 2: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Share by Solution Type, End User, Payer Type and Component, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Solution Type: 2026 Share and Market Value
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) detection
|35.6%
|USD 6.53 billion
|Largest; 12.9% CAGR
|Claims editing and coding validation
|19.2%
|USD 3.52 billion
|13.5% CAGR
|Subrogation and recovery
|1.1%
|USD 0.20 billion
|Fastest; 20.8% CAGR
|Other solutions (payment accuracy, COB, eligibility, clinical validation, repricing and others)
|44.1%
|USD 8.08 billion
|Mixed
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
FWA detection leads because payers and government agencies treat it as a regulatory necessity. Subrogation and recovery is small but growing fastest, as plans look for third-party liability recoveries they have historically left on the table.
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Service Stage: 2026 Share and Market Value
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Pre-payment review
|40.9%
|USD 7.50 billion
|Largest stage
|Concurrent and post-payment review
|49.7%
|USD 9.11 billion
|Losing share to earlier stages
|Continuous payment monitoring
|9.4%
|USD 1.72 billion
|Fastest; 18.9% CAGR, rising to 13.7% share by 2035
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Technology: 2026 vs 2035 Share
|Technology
|2026 Share / Value
|2035 Share / Value
|Growth Signal
|AI and machine learning
|24.6% / USD 4.51 billion
|30.8% / USD 18.67 billion
|Largest gain in share
|Rules-based analytics
|23.4% / USD 4.29 billion
|16.5% / USD 10.00 billion
|Declining share
|Generative AI
|4.8% / USD 0.88 billion
|9.8% / USD 5.94 billion
|Fastest; 26.0% CAGR
|Other technologies (predictive, NLP, graph analytics, RPA and others)
|47.2% / USD 8.65 billion
|-
|Graph analytics 18.5% CAGR
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Application: 2026 Share and Market Value
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Claims processing
|22.4%
|USD 4.11 billion
|Largest application
|Claims auditing
|18.7%
|USD 3.43 billion
|Core payer workload
|Fraud detection
|17.1%
|USD 3.13 billion
|Enforcement-driven
|Contract and pricing validation
|0.7%
|USD 0.13 billion
|Fastest; 25.1% CAGR
|Other applications (payment recovery, provider validation, coding, eligibility and others)
|41.1%
|USD 7.53 billion
|Payment recovery 17.9% CAGR
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by End User and Payer Type: 2026 Share and Market Value
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|End user: Healthcare payers
|41.2%
|USD 7.55 billion
|Largest buyer group
|End user: Healthcare providers
|26.5%
|USD 4.86 billion
|Defensive audit and denial tools
|End user: Government healthcare agencies
|13.8%
|USD 2.53 billion
|Fastest end user; 16.0% CAGR
|End user: Other (TPAs, employers, PBMs, networks)
|18.5%
|USD 3.39 billion
|-
|Payer type: Private health insurance
|36.8%
|USD 6.75 billion
|Largest payer type
|Payer type: Government health insurance
|20.1%
|USD 3.68 billion
|15.7% CAGR
|Payer type: Employer-sponsored
|15.8%
|USD 2.90 billion
|13.3% CAGR
|Payer type: Other (Medicare, Medicaid, MCO-specific lines)
|27.3%
|USD 5.00 billion
|-
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Component, Deployment, Claim Type and Organization Size: 2026
|Segment
|2026 Market Share
|2026 Market Value
|Growth Signal
|Component: Software
|53.8%
|USD 9.86 billion
|Platform licensing
|Component: Services
|46.2%
|USD 8.47 billion
|Faster; 14.9% CAGR
|Deployment: Cloud
|59.8%
|USD 10.96 billion
|Rising to 68.2% by 2035
|Deployment: On-premises and hybrid
|40.2%
|USD 7.37 billion
|Declining share
|Claim type: Medical
|51.8%
|USD 9.49 billion
|Largest claim type
|Claim type: Other (pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and others)
|48.2%
|USD 8.84 billion
|Behavioral health 16.0% CAGR
|Organization size: Large enterprises
|81.0%
|USD 14.85 billion
|Dominant buyers
|Organization size: Small and mid-sized
|19.0%
|USD 3.48 billion
|Cloud lowers entry cost
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region: 2026 and 2035
|Region
|2026 Share / Value
|2035 Share / Value
|Growth Signal
|North America
|40.6% / USD 7.44 billion
|38.5% / USD 23.33 billion
|Largest; mature federal and commercial demand
|Europe
|27.8% / USD 5.10 billion
|25.8% / USD 15.64 billion
|Public-system counter-fraud programs
|Asia Pacific
|21.1% / USD 3.87 billion
|24.5% / USD 14.85 billion
|Fastest; 16.1% CAGR
|Latin America and Middle East & Africa
|10.5% / USD 1.92 billion
|11.2% / USD 6.79 billion
|MEA 16.0% CAGR
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Latin America and Middle East & Africa are combined above because the report does not size them separately.
Figure 3: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region, 2026 vs 2035
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
United States. The U.S. anchors North American demand. Federal programs reported estimated FY2025 improper payments of USD 37.39 billion in Medicaid (6.12%), USD 28.83 billion in Medicare fee-for-service (6.55%), USD 23.67 billion in Medicare Advantage (6.09%), USD 4.23 billion in Part D and USD 1.37 billion in CHIP. Most of these errors come from documentation that does not support the claim, which is exactly the problem pre-payment and clinical validation tools address.
Europe. Public health systems are moving from manual investigation to data-led detection. In July 2026, the UK's NHS Counter Fraud Authority published a 2026–2029 strategy targeting GBP 600 million in funding at risk from fraud, after a machine-learning pilot delivered more than GBP 40 million in savings in 2025–26. The authority estimates the annual fraud risk to the NHS budget at GBP 1.346 billion.
Asia Pacific. India is the clearest growth signal. Its National Health Authority uses AI and machine learning to flag suspicious Ayushman Bharat claims within 24 hours of submission, and fraudulent claims rejected under the scheme produced savings of INR 676.14 crore as of July 31, 2026. In March 2026, the authority began piloting AI-based claim adjudication in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Expanding public insurance in India, Southeast Asia and Australia makes the region the fastest-growing market.
Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Mandatory health insurance in Gulf states and growing private coverage in Brazil and Mexico are creating new claims volumes that need automated editing and fraud screening, often bought as cloud services rather than built locally.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 4: Share Shift in Key Segments, 2026 vs 2035
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Medicare is outsourcing prior authorization to technology vendors. CMS's WISeR model began on January 1, 2026, and runs through 2031 in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. Technology companies with AI and machine-learning capability review selected services prone to fraud or overuse, such as nerve stimulators, epidural steroid injections and skin substitutes. They are paid a share of savings, and every AI-recommended denial must be confirmed by a qualified clinician.
What it indicates: Outcome-based pricing and human-in-the-loop review are becoming the standard contract model for public payers.
CMS is moving toward real-time claims review. In September 2026, CMS described plans to replace legacy Medicare claims systems with a platform that pays providers in real time and includes real-time fraud review. Its Fraud Defense Operations Center, launched in March 2025, has stopped nearly USD 2.5 billion in potentially fraudulent Medicare payments and acted against almost 800 providers. Contracts for the new claims system carry ceilings of USD 1.1 billion and USD 825 million.
What it indicates: Demand will move further toward pre-payment and continuous monitoring, the two stages gaining share fastest.
Enforcement reached a new scale. The June 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants, including 90 licensed medical professionals, in schemes involving more than USD 6.5 billion in alleged false claims. Authorities seized more than USD 182 million in assets, CMS suspended payments to 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for 1,403. One wound-care allograft scheme alone billed Medicare more than USD 4 billion.
What it indicates: Government agencies are the fastest-growing end user (16.0% CAGR), and specialty areas such as wound care, DME and genetic testing need dedicated analytics.
Vendors are consolidating around AI platforms. Backed by New Mountain Capital, Machinify combined The Rawlings Group, Apixio Payment Integrity and VARIS, then closed its roughly USD 670 million purchase of Performant Healthcare. In July 2026, it added InformedDNA's genetic-testing payment integrity business; it now serves more than 85 health plans covering over 270 million lives. Cohere Health bought ZignaAI in September 2025, Lyric added ClaimShark in 2025 and Zelis acquired revenue-cycle analytics firm Rivet in January 2026.
What it indicates: Buyers increasingly expect one vendor to cover pre-pay, post-pay, clinical and recovery work, which favors scaled platforms.
Incumbents are widening their product lines. Cotiviti launched an enhanced dental claim accuracy solution on its payment policy platform in August 2026. Gainwell deployed its HMS fraud, waste and abuse suite for New Mexico Medicaid in April 2026, combining fraud detection, eligibility checks, coordination of benefits and clinical claim review. Claritev reported Q2 2026 revenue of USD 257.5 million, up 6.6%, and introduced transparency-based pricing intelligence in October 2026.
What it indicates: Growth is shifting to newer claim types and to pricing and contract validation, the fastest-growing application at a 25.1% CAGR.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Large and persistent improper payments in public programs, mostly caused by unsupported documentation. Rising claim complexity from new therapies, genetic testing, behavioral health and specialty drugs. Evolving fraud schemes that rules-based systems miss, pushing adoption of artificial intelligence machine learning Payer margin pressure, which makes savings-share contracts attractive because they pay for themselves. Cloud adoption, which lowers the cost of entry for mid-sized plans and public agencies.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Integration with legacy claims, provider and electronic health records systems slows deployment False positives create provider abrasion, payment delays and added workload for review teams. Regulators increasingly require clinician sign-off on AI-driven denials, which limits full automation. Inconsistent data quality across payers, providers and states reduces model accuracy. Vendors report savings using different definitions and periods, which makes procurement comparisons hard.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Contract and pricing validation (25.1% CAGR): checking paid amounts against negotiated rates and new price-transparency data. Generative AI (26.0% CAGR): automating medical-record review, appeal letters and audit documentation. Subrogation and recovery (20.8% CAGR): capturing third-party liability recoveries. Continuous monitoring (18.9% CAGR): real-time detection tied to modernized claims platforms. Asia Pacific public insurance (16.1% CAGR): AI-led claim adjudication for national schemes.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 5: Healthcare Payment Integrity Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
The market is moderately concentrated. Precedence Research estimates that the leading individual platform holds roughly 10–15% of revenue, a second-tier global specialist about 8–13%, a major payment technology provider about 6–10%, large analytics or service providers about 4–7% each, and specialist and challenger vendors about 1–5% each. These are estimated bands, not audited shares.
|Company
|Core Focus
|Competitive Positioning
|Relevant Development
|Optum
|Pre- and post-pay payment integrity
|Scale inside UnitedHealth Group
|Reports over USD 8 billion in annual savings
|Cotiviti
|Payment accuracy and policy management
|Deep payer relationships
|Dental claim accuracy launch, Aug 2026
|Zelis
|Payments, pricing and payment integrity
|Serves 750+ payers, incl. top 5 plans
|Acquired Rivet, Jan 2026
|Claritev
|Cost management and pricing analytics
|Network and repricing data
|Q2 2026 revenue USD 257.5 million
|Machinify
|AI payment intelligence platform
|85+ health plans, 270M+ lives
|Performant and InformedDNA deals
|Gainwell (HMS)
|Medicaid program integrity
|State Medicaid incumbent
|New Mexico FWA suite, Apr 2026
|Conduent
|Government and commercial recovery
|Large-program operations
|Reports USD 3 billion subrogation recovery in one program
|EXL
|Analytics-led payment integrity services
|Data and BPO scale
|Reports USD 2.2 billion in client savings
|Carelon
|Payment integrity within Elevance Health
|Captive and external clients
|Advanced AI maturity
|Lyric
|Claims editing and pre-pay accuracy
|AI challenger
|Added ClaimShark, 2025
|Cohere Health
|Prior authorization plus payment integrity
|Links pre-service and post-service data
|Acquired ZignaAI, Sep 2025
|HealthEdge
|Core claims administration
|Platform for real-time adjudication
|CMS claims-system contract, ceiling USD 1.1 billion
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company-Reported Savings and Recoveries (Definitions and Periods Differ)
|Company
|Reported Figure
|Gainwell / HMS
|USD 11 billion in total recoveries and savings
|Cotiviti
|Over USD 10 billion in errors prevented or corrected in 2025
|Optum
|Over USD 8 billion in annual pre- and post-pay savings
|Conduent
|USD 3 billion subrogation recovery in one program
|EXL
|USD 2.2 billion in client savings
|Claritev
|USD 1.8 billion in medical cost savings in 2025
|Zelis
|Over USD 1 billion in credit-balance recoveries in 2025
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|National and regional health plans
|CFO, VP Payment Integrity, SIU Director
|Medical cost trend pressure, vendor renewals
|Pre-pay editing, clinical validation
|Medicaid agencies and MCOs
|Medicaid Director, Program Integrity Lead
|RFPs, improper-payment audits
|FWA analytics, eligibility and COB
|Medicare contractors and federal programs
|Program Integrity Officer, CIO
|Model launches, claims modernization
|Prior authorization, real-time review
|Hospitals and health systems
|CFO, Revenue Integrity Director
|Rising denials, audit requests
|Defensive audit and documentation tools
|TPAs and self-insured employers
|Benefits Director, CFO
|Plan cost overruns
|Claims editing as a service
|PBMs
|Pharmacy Audit Lead, Network Director
|Specialty drug spend growth
|Pharmacy claim audit and recovery
|Investors and acquirers
|Partner, Corporate Development
|Platform roll-ups, carve-outs
|Target screening and valuation benchmarks
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for payment integrity and adjacent markets such as revenue cycle management medical coding healthcare payer services
Precedence Quadrant compares vendors on AI maturity, solution breadth, buyer coverage and growth. It helps payers shortlist vendors and helps vendors see where competitors are gaining, supporting procurement and positioning decisions.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks contract awards, government models, enforcement actions and vendor deals. It helps business development teams spot buying signals early and time outreach to RFP cycles.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps the technology and service supply chain behind payment integrity, including data providers, clinical review networks, cloud platforms and software
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as pricing benchmarks for savings-share contracts, state Medicaid vendor mapping or country entry plans for Asia Pacific public insurance.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and buyer data for payment integrity
|Sizes demand by claim type, stage and payer
|Precedence Quadrant
|Vendor comparison on AI, breadth and growth
|Shortlists vendors and sharpens positioning
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of contracts, models and deals
|Times sales and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Data, clinical review and technology partner mapping
|Supports sourcing and partnership choices
|Customized Research
|Tailored pricing, buyer and country studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Payment integrity changes with regulation, enforcement and contract cycles. Monthly updates suit vendors tracking RFPs and enforcement actions. Quarterly updates suit payers benchmarking vendor performance and pricing. Six-monthly updates fit strategy teams following model launches such as WISeR, and annual updates fit investors reviewing market size and consolidation. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: with pre-payment review at 40.9% of revenue and continuous monitoring growing at 18.9%, budgets should move toward prevention rather than recovery. Strategy and business development teams: government agencies (16.0% CAGR) and Asia Pacific (16.1% CAGR) are the fastest-growing buyer pools. R&D and product leaders: generative AI (26.0% CAGR) and contract and pricing validation (25.1% CAGR) are the clearest product gaps. Procurement teams: compare vendors on savings net of provider abrasion and appeal reversals, not headline savings alone. Investors: consolidation around AI platforms is continuing; recovery specialists and niche claim-type vendors remain likely targets. Technology and service suppliers: cloud deployment rising to 68.2% by 2035 favors SaaS delivery and managed services
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
To understand which payers, programs and vendors will drive the next phase of this market, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.
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