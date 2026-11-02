Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Grows As Payers And Governments Shift From Recovery To Prevention

Ottawa, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare payment integrity market is valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 60.61 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.21%. North America holds 40.6% of 2026 revenue, fraud, waste and abuse detection leads solutions with 35.6%, and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 16.1% CAGR.

The growth reflects a change in how buyers think about payment errors. For two decades, payment integrity was largely a post-payment business: pay the claim, audit it later and claw back what was wrong. Payers now want to stop errors before money leaves the account. Pre-payment review already accounts for 40.9% of 2026 revenue, and continuous payment monitoring is the fastest-growing service stage at an 18.9% CAGR. AI and machine learning are replacing static rules, and government programs are expanding the use of technology vendors in prior authorization and claims review.

The stakes are large. Federal health programs in the United States reported roughly USD 95.5 billion in estimated improper payments for fiscal year 2025, and enforcement agencies charged hundreds of defendants in 2026. For vendors, payers, investors and service providers, the commercial question is no longer whether to invest in payment integrity but which capabilities, deployment model and pricing structure will win the next contract cycle.

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Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2026 USD 18.33 billion Market size, 2030 USD 31.19 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 60.61 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 14.21% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 42.28 billion Largest region, 2026 North America (40.6%) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific (16.1% CAGR) Leading solution type, 2026 Fraud, waste and abuse detection (35.6%) Leading end user, 2026 Healthcare payers (41.2%) Large organizations' share, 2026 81.0%

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Size, 2026–2035 (USD Billion)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth is broad-based rather than tied to one product. Software accounts for 53.8% of 2026 revenue, while services grow faster at a 14.9% CAGR because many payers prefer to buy outcomes, with recovery-share and savings-share contracts, rather than run every review in-house.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

All 2026 values below use the official 2026 market size of USD 18.33 billion as the baseline (segment value = USD 18.33 billion × share ÷ 100). Segments the report does not size individually are grouped as "other" so that every table adds to 100%.







Figure 2: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market Share by Solution Type, End User, Payer Type and Component, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Solution Type: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) detection 35.6% USD 6.53 billion Largest; 12.9% CAGR Claims editing and coding validation 19.2% USD 3.52 billion 13.5% CAGR Subrogation and recovery 1.1% USD 0.20 billion Fastest; 20.8% CAGR Other solutions (payment accuracy, COB, eligibility, clinical validation, repricing and others) 44.1% USD 8.08 billion Mixed

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

FWA detection leads because payers and government agencies treat it as a regulatory necessity. Subrogation and recovery is small but growing fastest, as plans look for third-party liability recoveries they have historically left on the table.

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Service Stage: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Pre-payment review 40.9% USD 7.50 billion Largest stage Concurrent and post-payment review 49.7% USD 9.11 billion Losing share to earlier stages Continuous payment monitoring 9.4% USD 1.72 billion Fastest; 18.9% CAGR, rising to 13.7% share by 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Technology: 2026 vs 2035 Share

Technology 2026 Share / Value 2035 Share / Value Growth Signal AI and machine learning 24.6% / USD 4.51 billion 30.8% / USD 18.67 billion Largest gain in share Rules-based analytics 23.4% / USD 4.29 billion 16.5% / USD 10.00 billion Declining share Generative AI 4.8% / USD 0.88 billion 9.8% / USD 5.94 billion Fastest; 26.0% CAGR Other technologies (predictive, NLP, graph analytics, RPA and others) 47.2% / USD 8.65 billion - Graph analytics 18.5% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Application: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Claims processing 22.4% USD 4.11 billion Largest application Claims auditing 18.7% USD 3.43 billion Core payer workload Fraud detection 17.1% USD 3.13 billion Enforcement-driven Contract and pricing validation 0.7% USD 0.13 billion Fastest; 25.1% CAGR Other applications (payment recovery, provider validation, coding, eligibility and others) 41.1% USD 7.53 billion Payment recovery 17.9% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by End User and Payer Type: 2026 Share and Market Value

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal End user: Healthcare payers 41.2% USD 7.55 billion Largest buyer group End user: Healthcare providers 26.5% USD 4.86 billion Defensive audit and denial tools End user: Government healthcare agencies 13.8% USD 2.53 billion Fastest end user; 16.0% CAGR End user: Other (TPAs, employers, PBMs, networks) 18.5% USD 3.39 billion - Payer type: Private health insurance 36.8% USD 6.75 billion Largest payer type Payer type: Government health insurance 20.1% USD 3.68 billion 15.7% CAGR Payer type: Employer-sponsored 15.8% USD 2.90 billion 13.3% CAGR Payer type: Other (Medicare, Medicaid, MCO-specific lines) 27.3% USD 5.00 billion -

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Component, Deployment, Claim Type and Organization Size: 2026

Segment 2026 Market Share 2026 Market Value Growth Signal Component: Software 53.8% USD 9.86 billion Platform licensing Component: Services 46.2% USD 8.47 billion Faster; 14.9% CAGR Deployment: Cloud 59.8% USD 10.96 billion Rising to 68.2% by 2035 Deployment: On-premises and hybrid 40.2% USD 7.37 billion Declining share Claim type: Medical 51.8% USD 9.49 billion Largest claim type Claim type: Other (pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and others) 48.2% USD 8.84 billion Behavioral health 16.0% CAGR Organization size: Large enterprises 81.0% USD 14.85 billion Dominant buyers Organization size: Small and mid-sized 19.0% USD 3.48 billion Cloud lowers entry cost

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region: 2026 and 2035

Region 2026 Share / Value 2035 Share / Value Growth Signal North America 40.6% / USD 7.44 billion 38.5% / USD 23.33 billion Largest; mature federal and commercial demand Europe 27.8% / USD 5.10 billion 25.8% / USD 15.64 billion Public-system counter-fraud programs Asia Pacific 21.1% / USD 3.87 billion 24.5% / USD 14.85 billion Fastest; 16.1% CAGR Latin America and Middle East & Africa 10.5% / USD 1.92 billion 11.2% / USD 6.79 billion MEA 16.0% CAGR

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are combined above because the report does not size them separately.







Figure 3: Healthcare Payment Integrity Market by Region, 2026 vs 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

United States. The U.S. anchors North American demand. Federal programs reported estimated FY2025 improper payments of USD 37.39 billion in Medicaid (6.12%), USD 28.83 billion in Medicare fee-for-service (6.55%), USD 23.67 billion in Medicare Advantage (6.09%), USD 4.23 billion in Part D and USD 1.37 billion in CHIP. Most of these errors come from documentation that does not support the claim, which is exactly the problem pre-payment and clinical validation tools address.

Europe. Public health systems are moving from manual investigation to data-led detection. In July 2026, the UK's NHS Counter Fraud Authority published a 2026–2029 strategy targeting GBP 600 million in funding at risk from fraud, after a machine-learning pilot delivered more than GBP 40 million in savings in 2025–26. The authority estimates the annual fraud risk to the NHS budget at GBP 1.346 billion.

Asia Pacific. India is the clearest growth signal. Its National Health Authority uses AI and machine learning to flag suspicious Ayushman Bharat claims within 24 hours of submission, and fraudulent claims rejected under the scheme produced savings of INR 676.14 crore as of July 31, 2026. In March 2026, the authority began piloting AI-based claim adjudication in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Expanding public insurance in India, Southeast Asia and Australia makes the region the fastest-growing market.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Mandatory health insurance in Gulf states and growing private coverage in Brazil and Mexico are creating new claims volumes that need automated editing and fraud screening, often bought as cloud services rather than built locally.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 4: Share Shift in Key Segments, 2026 vs 2035

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Medicare is outsourcing prior authorization to technology vendors. CMS's WISeR model began on January 1, 2026, and runs through 2031 in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. Technology companies with AI and machine-learning capability review selected services prone to fraud or overuse, such as nerve stimulators, epidural steroid injections and skin substitutes. They are paid a share of savings, and every AI-recommended denial must be confirmed by a qualified clinician.

What it indicates: Outcome-based pricing and human-in-the-loop review are becoming the standard contract model for public payers.

CMS is moving toward real-time claims review. In September 2026, CMS described plans to replace legacy Medicare claims systems with a platform that pays providers in real time and includes real-time fraud review. Its Fraud Defense Operations Center, launched in March 2025, has stopped nearly USD 2.5 billion in potentially fraudulent Medicare payments and acted against almost 800 providers. Contracts for the new claims system carry ceilings of USD 1.1 billion and USD 825 million.

What it indicates: Demand will move further toward pre-payment and continuous monitoring, the two stages gaining share fastest.

Enforcement reached a new scale. The June 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants, including 90 licensed medical professionals, in schemes involving more than USD 6.5 billion in alleged false claims. Authorities seized more than USD 182 million in assets, CMS suspended payments to 1,079 providers and revoked billing privileges for 1,403. One wound-care allograft scheme alone billed Medicare more than USD 4 billion.

What it indicates: Government agencies are the fastest-growing end user (16.0% CAGR), and specialty areas such as wound care, DME and genetic testing need dedicated analytics.

Vendors are consolidating around AI platforms. Backed by New Mountain Capital, Machinify combined The Rawlings Group, Apixio Payment Integrity and VARIS, then closed its roughly USD 670 million purchase of Performant Healthcare. In July 2026, it added InformedDNA's genetic-testing payment integrity business; it now serves more than 85 health plans covering over 270 million lives. Cohere Health bought ZignaAI in September 2025, Lyric added ClaimShark in 2025 and Zelis acquired revenue-cycle analytics firm Rivet in January 2026.

What it indicates: Buyers increasingly expect one vendor to cover pre-pay, post-pay, clinical and recovery work, which favors scaled platforms.

Incumbents are widening their product lines. Cotiviti launched an enhanced dental claim accuracy solution on its payment policy platform in August 2026. Gainwell deployed its HMS fraud, waste and abuse suite for New Mexico Medicaid in April 2026, combining fraud detection, eligibility checks, coordination of benefits and clinical claim review. Claritev reported Q2 2026 revenue of USD 257.5 million, up 6.6%, and introduced transparency-based pricing intelligence in October 2026.

What it indicates: Growth is shifting to newer claim types and to pricing and contract validation, the fastest-growing application at a 25.1% CAGR.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers