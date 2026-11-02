Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $35 Billion At 8.3% CAGR As Green Building Demand Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global bio-based construction polymer market was valued at USD 18.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 19.8 billion in 2026 to USD 35.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 37.0% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the construction industry's increasing use of renewable resources. Manufacturers are incorporating biomass, agricultural waste, and other renewable feedstock into bio-based polymer production, aligning material development with sustainable construction practices and green building initiatives. Rising demand for lower-impact building materials is also encouraging product innovation across pipes, insulation, profiles, and other construction applications.

Environmental priorities remain a major driver of bio-based construction polymer demand. Materials derived from renewable sources can generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions during production than conventional petroleum-based plastics, helping construction companies pursue carbon reduction targets. Biodegradability and compostability are also strengthening adoption as governments, developers, and building owners seek to reduce persistent plastic waste and improve environmental performance throughout the construction value chain.

Government policies, sustainability programs, and certification frameworks such as LEED are further supporting market expansion. Public and private investment in research and development is accelerating the commercialization of renewable construction materials, while waste reduction objectives are encouraging the use of bio-based products in new construction and renovation projects. These developments are expected to create opportunities for manufacturers that can provide reliable performance, scalable production, and consistent access to renewable raw materials.

Despite the positive outlook, high production costs and underdeveloped global supply chains may restrict wider adoption. The bio-based construction polymer market has not yet achieved the same economies of scale as the established petroleum-based polymer industry. Feedstock availability, processing expenses, infrastructure limitations, and price competition may continue to affect commercialization. Companies that improve production efficiency, establish resilient sourcing networks, and expand manufacturing capacity are likely to strengthen their competitive position.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, market forecasts, industry trends, and growth opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, application, and region.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033



Polyurethane

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Epoxies

Cellulose Acetate Others

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033



Pipes

Insulation

Profile Others

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed assessment of the bio-based construction polymer market across major products, applications, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market planning and investment evaluation

Analysis of sustainability trends, growth drivers, commercial challenges, and emerging opportunities

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning of key participants

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for effective market assessment

Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams and guide business decisions Coverage of product innovation and market developments shaping the industry's future

The report supports manufacturers, suppliers, investors, construction companies, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate market potential, monitor competitive activity, and develop strategies for the expanding global bio-based construction polymer industry.

Companies Featured



BASF

Evonik Industries AG

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

NatureWorks LLC.

BIO ON SpA

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

DuPont

TEIJIN LIMITED

Avient Corporation

Tate & Lyle

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd

KANEKA CORPORATION

SK chemicals

BEWI

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.

Solvay

Trinseo WorldCentric.com

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900