Google Shareholder Alert: Alphabet Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alphabet shareholder rights in focus: the securities action alleges a promised June 2026 Gemini 3.5 Pro launch masked disappointing training results. Class Period purchasers of GOOGL and GOOG may pursue claims whether or not they still hold their shares.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 of their rights in a pending securities class action. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Alphabet shares closed at a Class Period high of $390.13 on May 28, 2026. By the July 16, 2026 close, Class A shares stood at $354.46 and Class C shares at $353.58. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by December 1, 2026.

What Alphabet Purchasers Were Allegedly Not Told

The action alleges that investors valued Alphabet on a near-term debut of Gemini 3.5 Pro, its flagship artificial intelligence model, without key facts about the model's development.



At the May 19, 2026 Google I/O developer conference, management allegedly told the market the model would arrive the following month.

During a June 3, 2026 Special Investor Call, the Company allegedly reaffirmed that the model was expected in June.

Investors were allegedly not told that the model was delivering disappointing training results and that its launch would be significantly delayed.

A July 16, 2026 Bloomberg report cited in the complaint stated that a late-June training data update meant to improve the model's skills produced disappointing results. The same report said ongoing coding efforts had left Google months behind schedule. On September 30, 2026, Reuters reported that Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro.

Alphabet Shareholder Rights in the Pending Case

Plaintiffs contend these alleged omissions violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5. In practical terms, this gives Class Period purchasers a federal claim to seek compensation for shares bought at allegedly inflated prices. The proposed class reaches all persons and entities that bought or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities in the window, including both Class A and Class C stock.

The complaint seeks compensatory damages from the Company and two senior officers and includes a jury trial demand. Serving as lead plaintiff is optional. Shareholders who do nothing remain absent class members.

"Alphabet shareholders were allegedly told Gemini 3.5 Pro was a month away while its training results were disappointing, and the complaint contends the market priced in that promise. Purchasers from that window have rights under the federal securities laws, whether they sold or still hold their shares. Reviewing those rights early allows investors to make informed choices about the lead plaintiff process," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until December 1, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the Alphabet investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GOOGL or GOOG stock or securities between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alphabet lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alphabet Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the development progress and expected June 2026 launch of its flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, while failing to disclose that the model was delivering disappointing training results. When Bloomberg reported on July 16, 2026 that Google was months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, the stock price allegedly declined.

Q: What court was the Alphabet class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GOOGL or GOOG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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