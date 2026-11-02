When Bladder Symptoms Speak, Listen: Urology Care Foundation Encourages Early Evaluation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans experience bladder symptoms each year, yet many delay seeking care because of embarrassment, misconceptions, or the belief that their symptoms are simply a normal part of aging. During Bladder Health Month, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is encouraging individuals to pay attention to warning signs and talk with a healthcare provider when symptoms arise.

While some bladder conditions can affect quality of life, others may be signs of a more serious underlying disease. Bladder cancer, for example, is the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women. Because its early symptoms can be easy to overlook, recognizing warning signs and seeking timely evaluation are critical.

"Blood in the urine could be the first symptom of bladder cancer, and if a patient is experiencing this, they should be evaluated by a urology provider," said Kyle Richards, MD, FACS. "Smoking is a risk factor for bladder cancer and can cause other health problems, including heart disease. It is never too late to quit, and many health systems have resources to help patients kick this habit."

While bladder cancer is one of the more serious bladder diseases, millions of Americans are also affected by non-cancerous bladder conditions that can significantly impact their daily lives. Urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, and other bladder conditions can affect people of all ages, yet many individuals hesitate to seek help due to embarrassment or the misconception that symptoms are a normal part of aging.

"I was 27 when I lost bladder control, and I treated it like a secret instead of a medical problem," said Martin Chapotes, author of Covered: A Memoir and Field Guide to Adult Incontinence. "I waited four months for my first urology appointment, convinced I was the only person my age dealing with it. I wasn't. Bladder leaks can happen at any age, and they aren't something you have to quietly live with. If something has changed for you, talk to your doctor and make the appointment. You don't have to figure this out alone."

While more than 33 million Americans and hundreds of millions of people worldwide live with overactive bladder, urinary incontinence affects an even larger population, impacting nearly 100 million people in the United States and more than 400 million people globally. Fortunately, many bladder conditions can be managed or treated, helping individuals regain confidence and improve their quality of life.

Beyond overactive bladder and incontinence, millions more manage a diverse range of urological conditions, including urinary tract infections (UTIs), interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, neurogenic bladder, nocturia, and other bladder diseases. These challenges are not limited to adults; children frequently experience bladder health issues like bedwetting and bladder exstrophy, both of which often require specialized medical evaluation and treatment.

Knowledge is the first step toward better bladder health. Throughout Bladder Health Month, UCF will spotlight common bladder conditions, share practical bladder health information, and provide resources to help patients better understand symptoms, risk factors and treatment options.

For more information about Bladder Health Month and bladder health resources, visit the UCF Bladder Health Month Information Center.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients, and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education, and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: .

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

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When Bladder Symptoms Speak, Listen: Urology Care Foundation Encourages Early Evaluation

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 410-689-4033...