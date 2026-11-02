Global Probiotic Supplements Market Intelligence Report 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$15.4 Billion As Asia-Pacific, Clinically Backed Strains, And E-Commerce Drive 8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Probiotic Supplements Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global probiotic supplements market is valued at US$ 9.70 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 15.40 billion by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2026-2031, supported by increasing gut-health awareness, ageing populations, stronger demand for clinically backed probiotic strains and the continued shift toward online sales channels.

Consumer interest in digestive wellness and preventive health is creating sustained demand for probiotic supplements across established and emerging markets. Suppliers offering verified quality, clinical evidence and products tailored to specific health outcomes are expected to be well positioned as consumers become more selective about formulations, strains and delivery formats.

Europe leads the global probiotic supplements market

Europe is the largest regional market, accounting for 31.0% of global revenue in 2025. Germany leads the region with an estimated market value of US$ 511 million across the 15 countries profiled. The region's established supplement industry, mature pharmacy networks and high consumer awareness continue to support probiotic supplement sales.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1%. China, India and South Korea are driving regional growth as supplement consumption increases and consumers place greater emphasis on digestive health and daily wellness. The United States remains the largest individual country market, with probiotic supplement revenue estimated at US$ 2.50 billion in 2025.

Capsules and digestive health applications dominate revenue

Capsules represent 38.0% of probiotic supplement revenue in 2025, making them the leading product format. Their established presence across pharmacy, retail and e-commerce channels supports broad consumer adoption. Gummies and pediatric products are also expected to gain momentum through 2031 as manufacturers develop more convenient and age-specific options.

Lactobacillus strains lead the market with a 42.0% revenue share. Digestive health is the largest application segment, representing 52.0% of total revenue, while adults account for 56.0% of sales. Pharmacies remain the leading distribution channel with a 35.0% share, although online platforms and subscription services are becoming increasingly important for customer acquisition, repeat purchases and personalized product offerings.

Competitive landscape remains fragmented

The market includes 15 profiled suppliers. Nestle Health Science, Procter & Gamble and Novonesis collectively account for approximately 15.1% of estimated 2025 revenue. The remaining market is divided among consumer-health companies, specialist probiotic brands, private labels and regional suppliers, creating a competitive environment with opportunities for both global and focused market participants.

Through 2031, the competitive landscape is expected to be shaped by targeted-benefit strains, clinically supported formulations, gummies, pediatric supplements and subscription-based distribution. Companies that combine substantiated product performance with verified manufacturing quality and direct consumer relationships are likely to strengthen their market position. Investment in strain-specific research, transparent labeling and digital commerce capabilities will remain central to differentiation as the global probiotic supplements market continues to expand.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Probiotic Supplements Market Segmentation

2.1 By Form

2.2 By Strain Group

2.3 By Health Application

2.4 By End User

2.5 By Distribution Channel

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Probiotic Supplements Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Probiotic Supplements Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Probiotic Supplements Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Probiotic Supplements Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Probiotic Supplements Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle Health Science

6.2 Procter & Gamble (Align)

6.3 Novonesis

6.4 dsm-firmenich (i-Health)

6.5 Kerry Group

6.6 IFF

6.7 Bayer (Phillips' Colon Health)

6.8 Yakult Honsha

6.9 Lallemand

6.10 ADM (Protexin)

6.11 BioGaia

6.12 Amway (Nutrilite)

6.13 Morinaga Milk Industry

6.14 Seed Health

6.15 Probi (Symrise)

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Repositioning Around Documented Strains

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900