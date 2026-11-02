Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 AI-Driven Precision Oncology Fuels 13.4% CAGR And A $5.2 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liquid Biopsy Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global liquid biopsy software market is estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The report examines the bioinformatics and analytics infrastructure supporting precision oncology, with analysis of market trends, technological advancements, competitive developments, regulatory considerations, and long-term growth opportunities.

Demand for liquid biopsy software is increasing as healthcare organizations adopt advanced genomic testing for early cancer detection, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and minimal residual disease assessment. These platforms support the analysis of circulating tumor DNA, circulating tumor cells, and other biomarkers while converting next-generation sequencing data into clinically actionable findings. Reference laboratories, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology organizations are investing in scalable solutions for data processing, variant interpretation, clinical reporting, and workflow integration.

Market Dynamics

The expanding use of precision oncology and targeted therapies is a major driver of liquid biopsy software market growth. As more targeted cancer treatments receive approval, companion diagnostics software is becoming increasingly important for identifying eligible patients and supporting personalized treatment decisions. Rising cancer prevalence and the transition toward decentralized testing in hospitals and oncology centers are also increasing demand for user-friendly platforms that integrate with established clinical systems.

Market adoption continues to be influenced by the complexity of genomic data interpretation. Low concentrations of tumor-derived DNA require highly sensitive algorithms, validated bioinformatics pipelines, and substantial clinical evidence. Data privacy and cybersecurity also remain significant considerations, particularly for cloud-based platforms managing sensitive genomic information across multiple jurisdictions. Compliance with evolving regulatory requirements can increase development timelines and operating costs for software providers.

Significant opportunities are emerging through integration with electronic health records, oncology decision support systems, and broader digital health ecosystems. Multi-cancer early detection is another high-value growth area, requiring advanced genomics software capable of evaluating multi-omic signals, including DNA methylation and fragmentomics. Artificial intelligence is expected to strengthen variant detection, automate interpretation, and improve the efficiency of precision oncology workflows.

Segment Insights

The report analyzes the market by solution type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Data interpretation and reporting software accounts for the largest market share because actionable clinical reporting is central to therapy selection and patient management. Bioinformatics pipelines are projected to record the fastest growth as NGS-based liquid biopsy assays become more complex and require increasingly sensitive processing capabilities.

Reference laboratories represent the largest end-user segment due to their high clinical testing volumes and need for automated data analysis and reporting. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to post the fastest growth, supported by increased use of liquid biopsy software in drug development, clinical trial enrollment, companion diagnostics, and biomarker discovery.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for approximately 45% of global revenue in 2026, making it the largest regional market. Growth is supported by an established precision medicine ecosystem, broad adoption of comprehensive genomic profiling, strong research activity, and favorable reimbursement frameworks.

Europe remains a significant market, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, where liquid biopsy technologies are gaining prominence within cancer research and national healthcare initiatives. Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of approximately 15.2% during the forecast period. Expanding genomic testing capabilities, rising healthcare investment, and precision oncology programs in China are key contributors. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as molecular diagnostics and genomic testing infrastructure continue to develop.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment evaluates companies according to bioinformatics capabilities, variant detection sensitivity, clinical annotation depth, workflow integration, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Strategic collaborations between software developers, diagnostics companies, and pharmaceutical organizations are becoming increasingly important for companion diagnostics development and commercialization.

Companies profiled include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SOPHiA Genetics SA, Tempus Labs, Inc., Natera, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Freenome Holdings, Inc., and GRAIL, LLC, among others.

Report Benefits



Provides global liquid biopsy software market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses AI-enhanced variant detection and its impact on precision oncology workflows.

Identifies growth opportunities across solutions, technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Examines regulatory developments, technology trends, innovation pipelines, and adoption barriers.

Benchmarks leading companies by capabilities, strategic initiatives, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion.

The report enables diagnostics companies, reference laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, investors, and consultants to evaluate market potential and develop informed strategies. It also addresses the factors shaping industry growth, the segments expected to achieve the strongest performance, the geographic markets offering attractive opportunities, and the technologies influencing the future of liquid biopsy data analysis and precision oncology.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Solution Type

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Technology

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Surge in Precision Oncology and Targeted Therapy Adoption

4.2.1.2. Advancements in AI and ML for Low-VAF Variant Detection

4.2.1.3. Increasing Regulatory Clearance of Companion Diagnostics Software

4.2.1.4. Rising Use of Liquid Biopsy in Drug Development and Clinical Trials

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Extreme Complexity of Genomic Data Interpretation and Validation

4.2.2.2. Data Privacy and Security Concerns in Cloud Environments

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Integration with Digital Health and Oncology Decision Support Systems

4.2.3.2. Expansion into Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Analytics

4.2.3.3. Untapped Potential in Emerging Genomic Infrastructure in APAC

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Lack of Standardization in Bioinformatics Workflows and Reporting

4.2.4.2. Complex Regulatory Pathways for AI-Driven SaMD Modules

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Mainstreaming of AI-Enhanced Automated Variant Detection

4.2.5.2. Shift Toward Cloud-Native Scalable Genomic Data Platforms

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market, by Solution Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Bioinformatics Pipelines

5.3. Data Interpretation & Reporting Software

5.4. Data Management & Storage Solutions

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market, by Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based Software

6.3. PCR-based Software

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Early Cancer Detection

7.3. Therapy Selection/Companion Diagnostics

7.4. Treatment Monitoring/MRD Detection

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3. Reference Laboratories

8.4. Hospitals & Oncology Centers

9. Global Liquid Biopsy Software Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Vendor Market Positioning

10.5. Market Share Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Illumina, Inc.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. Guardant Health, Inc.

11.4. Foundation Medicine, Inc.

11.5. QIAGEN N.V.

11.6. Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

11.7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.8. SOPHiA Genetics SA

11.9. Tempus AI, Inc.

11.10. Natera, Inc.

11.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

11.12. Velsera (PierianDx)

11.13. Fabric Genomics, Inc.

11.14. Golden Helix, Inc.

11.15. Strand Life Sciences

11.16. Exact Sciences Corporation

11.17. GRAIL, LLC

11.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.19. Sentieon, Inc.

11.20. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

12. Appendix



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