North Texas Food Bank Kicks Off Holiday Campaign to Provide 50 Million Meals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Face of Hunger” initiative highlights who hunger impacts in North Texas

Dallas/Fort Worth, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) has launched its annual holiday giving campaign, The Face of Hunger, with an ambitious goal of providing 50 million meals to North Texans experiencing food insecurity.

With the holidays nearing, more North Texans are seeking food assistance. Families and seniors are working hard to make ends meet but face tough choices between groceries and other essentials like housing, transportation, and healthcare. Through this campaign, the North Texas Food Bank is raising awareness that hunger can touch anyone, even those you might not expect.

“The face of hunger is everywhere-it could be someone you see every day,” said Sarah Burns, Vice President of External Affairs for NTFB.“Too many of our neighbors are making impossible choices between putting food on the table and paying for medicine or rent. No one should have to make that kind of decision.”

According to the latest data from Feeding America, for the third year in a row, Texas leads the nation in the number of people facing food insecurity, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks fourth among U.S. metro areas. In the 12 counties served by NTFB, roughly 800,000, or 1 in 6 people, don't always know if they will have a meal on their table each night. And tragically, that number includes more than 291,000, or 1 in 4, children facing hunger in North Texas.

This year, community members can double the impact of their gifts thanks to a matching challenge from the Beaumont Foundation of America and Sammons Enterprises, which will match donations up to $175,000. Every dollar donated helps NTFB provide multiple nutritious meals to children, families, and older adults across the region.

“Food is a powerful connector,” Burns added.“It brings families together and strengthens communities. Our hope is that this campaign not only helps fill plates but also restores a sense of connection and comfort for those who are struggling this holiday season. Together, we can create a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.”

To learn more or make a donation, visit

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About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 141 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

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North Texas Food Bank Kicks Off Holiday Campaign to Provide 50 Million Meals

CONTACT: Kathleen Petty North Texas Food Bank 214-347-9581...