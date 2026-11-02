FLNC Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Contract Manufacturing Readiness Misrepresentations: Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 revenue outlook allegedly depended on new production facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of the volumes the guidance assumed.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) that a class action lawsuit alleging contract manufacturing and energy storage securities fraud has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

A $1.0 billion gap separates the $3.4 billion fiscal 2026 revenue midpoint Fluence Energy projected when the Class Period opened from the approximately $2.4 billion it projected when the period closed. Over the same span, the adjusted EBITDA outlook swung from a $40.0 million to $60.0 million range to a loss of approximately $200 million, and the complaint alleges that shareholders who bought on that outlook paid prices that did not reflect the facility risk beneath it. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 27, 2026.

How Facility Readiness Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

Fluence Energy delivers grid-scale storage systems through third-party contract manufacturers rather than its own plants. According to the lawsuit, converting backlog into fiscal 2026 revenue depended on new facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed. On August 5, 2026, the Company reported revenue that was "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities," and pushed $400.0 million in project deliveries into fiscal 2027.

Key Contract Manufacturing Securities Fraud Allegations for Shareholders



The original revenue range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion implied a step-up of more than $1 billion over fiscal 2025 revenue of $2.3 billion, a leap that allegedly hinged on the successful expansion of production capacity.

The Company attributed the $400.0 million delivery slip to a new international contract manufacturing facility and to construction delays at a new U.S. facility.

Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2026 widened to $136.1 million, from $92.1 million in the prior-year period. Positive statements about the business and its prospects allegedly lacked a reasonable basis because the facility dependence was not disclosed.

The Data Center Demand Factor

The complaint describes a Company that touted its readiness to capture surging data center demand. Backlog climbed to a record of approximately $6.4 billion as of June 30, 2026, yet the lawsuit contends the manufacturing capacity needed to convert those orders into fiscal 2026 revenue was not in place.

"This case presents important questions about production capacity disclosure obligations in the energy storage sector. The complaint alleges that Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 outlook rested on contract manufacturing facilities that were not ready to produce at the volumes assumed, and shareholders deserve to know whether that dependence was adequately disclosed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FLNC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FLNC stock or securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fluence Energy made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding its ability to deliver backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance, which allegedly depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of the assumed volumes.

Q: What court was the FLNC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, such cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.