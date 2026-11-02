Global Wire & Cable Market Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 296.3 Billion As Grid Modernization, Renewable Energy, Evs, And AI Data Centers Drive 5.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wire & Cable Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added tooffering.

The global wire & cable market is estimated at USD 224.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 296.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, electrification, construction activity, data center expansion, electric vehicle adoption, and investment in reliable power and communication infrastructure.

Aluminum Conductors to Record the Second-highest CAGR

Aluminum conductors are expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the wire & cable market. Their increasing use in power transmission and distribution networks is supported by lower weight, easier handling, and favorable economics compared with copper. The lower density of aluminum enables utilities and infrastructure developers to deploy larger conductor sizes for long-distance lines without a proportional increase in structural loading.

Demand is also rising across utility cables, building wiring, renewable power connections, and distributed energy resource interconnections. Grid expansion and the replacement of aging transmission infrastructure are expected to create further opportunities for aluminum-based conductors, particularly in projects with strict material and installation budgets.

TPE Insulation to Register the Second-highest CAGR by Value

TPE insulation is projected to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by demand for flexible, durable cable systems with resistance to heat, chemicals, mechanical movement, and environmental stress. These performance characteristics support its use in automotive wiring, industrial equipment, robotics, electronics, and flexible power connections.

The transition toward lightweight wiring systems in electric and hybrid vehicles is creating additional demand for TPE-insulated cables. Manufacturers are also advancing halogen-free and flame-retardant formulations to meet evolving safety, performance, and environmental requirements across transportation and industrial applications.

Building & Construction Industry Positioned for Strong Growth

By value, the building & construction industry is expected to register the third-highest CAGR. Investment in residential, commercial, and infrastructure development is increasing demand for electrical wiring, power distribution, control, communication, and data cables. Urbanization, smart building deployment, energy efficiency targets, and electrical safety requirements are also encouraging the installation of higher-performance cable systems and the replacement of aging wiring.

Growth in data centers, transportation infrastructure, and industrial facilities is further expanding requirements for dependable low-, medium-, and high-voltage cable installations.

Middle East & Africa to Deliver the Second-highest Regional CAGR

The Middle East & Africa wire & cable market is expected to register the second-highest regional CAGR. Investment in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure is improving electricity access and grid reliability, while large-scale development of oil & gas facilities, industrial zones, airports, ports, and urban projects is increasing demand for power, control, and communication cables.

Solar power development across Gulf countries is generating substantial cabling requirements for generation assets and grid integration. Electrification programs and broader infrastructure investment across African economies are also supporting demand for medium- and low-voltage cables.

Research Coverage and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the wire & cable market by product type, conductor, insulation, voltage, installation method, end-use industry, and region. Product categories include electronic wires, power cables, control & instrumentation cables, communication cables, and flexible & specialty cables. Conductor coverage includes aluminum, copper, and other materials, while insulation analysis encompasses PVC, CPE, XLPE, TPE, TPV, TPU, and other insulation types.

Voltage segments include low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, and extra-high voltage. Installation methods cover overhead, underground, and submarine systems. End-use industries include aerospace & defense, building & construction, oil & gas, energy & power, IT & telecom, automotive, medical equipment, and other applications. Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive and Strategic Insights

The report evaluates market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, product innovation, regional development, and competitive positioning. Key growth drivers include renewable energy projects and electrification, while volatility in copper and aluminum prices may constrain market performance. EV charging infrastructure presents a significant opportunity, although shortages of specialized technical expertise remain a challenge.



Product Development/Innovation: Analysis of R&D activities, power and communication cable advancements, specialty and high-voltage cable technologies, smart cable systems, monitoring solutions, fire resistance, thermal stability, advanced insulation, recyclable materials, and new product launches.

Market Development: Assessment of high-growth countries, regions, applications, and end-use industries.

Market Diversification: Coverage of emerging applications, untapped geographic markets, strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, distribution growth, and investment activity. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, product portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments among global and regional wire & cable companies.

Companies assessed include Prysmian, Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans, Emerson Electric Co., Hellenic Cables, KEI Industries, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., NKT A/S, Finolex Cables Ltd., Helukabel, and LS Cable and System.

Research Validation

The study was validated through primary interviews with global industry experts. Respondents represented Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 20% companies. By designation, participants included C-level executives - 33%, Director-level professionals - 33%, and Managers - 34%. Regional participation comprised North America - 15%, Europe - 50%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and Latin America - 5%.

The report enables market leaders, new entrants, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders to assess revenue opportunities, understand competitive positioning, identify attractive segments, and develop informed go-to-market strategies across the global wire & cable market.

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