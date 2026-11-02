QFIN Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On November 27, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: The complaint traces a five-month path from Qfin's upbeat assurances about PRC regulation to a 76.8% profit collapse and a one-day 18.91% ADS decline.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who purchased Qfin securities (NASDAQ: QFIN) between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 to contact the firm as they may be entitled to recover damages. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

The Qfin timeline of disclosure events closes on August 25, 2026, when the Company's second quarter release showed net income down 76.8% year-over-year to RMB 401.4 million. On the next trading day, Qfin American depositary shares fell $2.18, or 18.91%, from $11.53 to close at $9.35. Investors have until November 27, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How the Warning Signs Multiplied Between March and August

The complaint recounts an escalating sequence. In March, management framed China's regulatory overhaul as an opportunity. By May, it spoke of having "withstood the pressure," and by late August, the Company was pointing to an industry liquidity shock that had struck roughly two months earlier.

As set forth in the complaint, the March through May statements allegedly overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business. The complaint further alleges that those statements downplayed the impact regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on results. It is alleged that the August 25 announcement began to correct those earlier statements.

The Qfin Timeline: Alleged Disclosure Failures by Date



March 17, 2026 (post-market): Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results are released. Management tells analysts it expects Qfin "to emerge as a stronger and more resilient industry leader with deeper structural moats."

March 18, 2026: The Class Period opens.

April 27, 2026: The annual report on Form 20-F describes the Company's ability to expand "while maintaining consistently solid asset quality of the loan portfolios."

May 26, 2026: First quarter results arrive. Management cites "strong resilience" and improved risk performance amid further regulatory tightening.

Late June 2026: A liquidity shock tied to peer Juzi Digitech reportedly spreads across China's loan facilitation sector as funding partners grow risk-averse. August 25, 2026 (post-market): Second quarter results are released with guidance for a 67% to 73% year-over-year drop in third quarter non-GAAP net income, and the Class Period closes.

Measuring the Months Between Promise and Disclosure

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that Qfin described its business as resilient for months before its August 25 results told a very different story, and shareholders deserve a full accounting of what was known along the way." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. It asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the QFIN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Qfin Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the resiliency and stability of its business and financial results in the face of significant PRC regulatory changes. The complaint also alleges that the Company downplayed the impact of regulatory headwinds. On August 25, 2026, the Company disclosed that second quarter net income fell 76.8% year-over-year, including an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense, and issued weak third quarter guidance, after which the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Qfin Holdings, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QFIN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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