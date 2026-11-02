Global Data Center Cable Materials Market - Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2036 AI Infrastructure And Hyperscale Growth Drive 10.6% CAGR And A USD 24.8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Cable Materials Market - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global data center cable materials market is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2025. The report examines market trends, hyperscale data-center expansion, AI infrastructure, high-speed networking, liquid-cooled servers, sustainable cable manufacturing, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, and modular data centers.

Demand is accelerating as operators deploy AI clusters, high-density computing systems, cloud infrastructure, and 400G, 800G, and emerging 1.6T networking. These applications require advanced copper and aluminum conductors, fiber optics, low-loss insulation, fluoropolymers, LSZH compounds, specialty polymers, shielding, jacketing, fillers and binders, and flame retardants. Continued innovation in polymer science, recyclable materials, halogen-free compounds, nanotechnology, and high-temperature insulation is improving signal integrity, thermal performance, fire safety, durability, and infrastructure reliability.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

AI-ready data centers are a major market driver. Facilities equipped with thousands of GPUs and accelerators require extensive power, fiber optic, copper, control, and hybrid cable networks capable of operating under sustained high-load conditions. Rising rack power densities are increasing demand for specialty polymers, fluoropolymers, high-performance insulation, advanced conductors, shielding materials, and sustainable cable compounds.

The transition from 100G to 400G, 800G, and future 1.6T Ethernet architectures is also supporting market growth. Fiber optic cables and high-speed copper interconnects require controlled dielectric properties, advanced shielding, low-loss materials, and dependable mechanical protection. Investment in hyperscale and colocation facilities is therefore increasing demand for materials that reduce attenuation and maintain performance in dense, thermally demanding environments.

Liquid-cooled servers are reshaping cable material requirements. Direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling expose cable systems to elevated temperatures, thermal cycling, fluid contact, moisture, and constrained installation spaces. Manufacturers are responding with high-temperature polymers, flexible jacketing, specialty insulation, durable shielding, and application-specific compounds.

Fire safety, environmental compliance, and circular-economy initiatives are creating additional opportunities. LSZH compounds, halogen-free flame-retardant materials, recyclable polymers, bio-based materials, and low-carbon production processes are gaining attention as data-center operators strengthen ESG objectives. Adoption is also being influenced by RoHS, REACH, CPR, UL, IEC, and related requirements.

Market expansion may be affected by raw-material price volatility, supply-chain constraints, specialized processing requirements, certification costs, and the higher price of fluoropolymers, thermoplastic elastomers, nano-enhanced compounds, and specialty flame-retardant polymers. Manufacturers must also balance signal integrity, thermal performance, fire safety, sustainability, and cost.

Segment Analysis



Material type: LSZH materials currently account for the largest revenue share, supported by fire-safety requirements, low-smoke performance, and environmental compliance. Fluoropolymers, including FEP, PTFE, and ETFE, are expected to record the fastest growth because of their electrical insulation, chemical stability, low dielectric loss, and high-temperature resistance.

Cable type: Fiber optic cables hold the largest market share as AI and hyperscale facilities prioritize high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity. Hybrid cables are projected to expand rapidly as integrated power-and-data transmission gains adoption in high-density computing environments.

Material application: Insulation leads the market due to its importance to electrical reliability, signal integrity, thermal stability, safety, and cable lifespan. Flame retardants are expected to achieve the fastest growth as fire-safety regulations and halogen-free cable technologies advance.

Installation: Backbone cabling represents the largest segment because it supports high-capacity communication between data-center systems. Internal rack cabling is expected to grow fastest as GPU clusters and rack-level interconnections increase. Data-center type: Hyperscale data centers account for the largest share, supported by cloud, AI, and digital-service investment. Edge data centers are expected to register the strongest growth as 5G, distributed AI processing, and low-latency services expand.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific currently leads the global data center cable materials market. Growth is supported by hyperscale cloud expansion, AI investment, data-center construction, and established cable and material manufacturing capabilities across China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. India, Singapore, Japan, and Australia are also benefiting from digital transformation and rising high-speed networking demand.

North America is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Investment in AI gigawatt data centers, GPU clusters, liquid-cooled servers, high-density computing, and ultra-high-speed interconnects is strengthening demand across the United States and Canada. Stringent fire-safety standards and growing adoption of LSZH and sustainable materials further support regional expansion.

Europe is advancing through data-center modernization, cloud adoption, semiconductor investment, high-performance computing, and sustainability-focused infrastructure. Demand is particularly strong for fiber-optic connectivity, halogen-free materials, low-emission compounds, and recyclable cable technologies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as 5G, edge computing, government digitalization, telecommunications, and regional data-center construction progress.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are investing in fluoropolymers, LSZH compounds, recyclable polymers, nano-enhanced insulation, high-temperature materials, sustainable manufacturing, vertical integration, and strategic partnerships. Competitive performance is assessed through conductivity, signal integrity, dielectric loss, thermal resistance, flame retardancy, smoke emissions, chemical stability, recyclability, regulatory compliance, manufacturing capacity, supply-chain reliability, and geographic reach.

Companies profiled in the report include Prysmian S.p.A., Nexans S.A., Belden Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Panduit Corp., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Southwire Company, LLC, HUBER+SUHNER AG, TE Connectivity plc, and Amphenol Corporation.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market forecasts, segment-level insights, regional analysis, and competitive benchmarking for cable manufacturers, specialty polymer producers, conductor suppliers, connectivity providers, cloud service providers, hyperscale operators, colocation companies, telecommunications businesses, semiconductor companies, investors, distributors, and research organizations.



Identifies high-growth opportunities by material type, cable type, application, installation, data-center type, and region.

Assesses the impact of AI workloads, rack power density, liquid cooling, fiber optics, high-speed networking, and sustainable manufacturing.

Supports material selection, cable design, procurement, network architecture, rack-cabling planning, fire-safety strategy, and sustainability initiatives. Evaluates market entry, investment, partnership, geographic expansion, and long-term business opportunities through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising AI and High-Density Data Centers

4.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of High-Speed Networking (400G/800G/1.6T)

4.2.1.3. Expansion of Hyperscale and Colocation Data Centers

4.2.1.4. Growing Demand for Low-Loss and High-Performance Cable Materials

4.2.1.5. Increasing Sustainability Requirements for Cable Manufacturing

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Insulation and Jacket Materials

4.2.2.2. Volatility in Copper and Specialty Polymer Prices

4.2.2.3. Complex Fire Safety and Environmental Compliance

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. AI Gigawatt Data Centers

4.2.3.2. Development of Halogen-Free Cable Materials

4.2.3.3. Liquid Cooling Compatible Cable Systems

4.2.3.4. Recyclable and Low-Carbon Cable Materials

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Balancing Electrical Performance with Fire Safety

4.2.4.2. Supply Chain Constraints for High-Performance Polymers

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Low-Loss Insulation Materials

4.3.2. Halogen-Free Flame-Retardant (HFFR) Materials

4.3.3. High-Temperature Cable Materials

4.3.4. Recyclable Cable Compounds

4.3.5. Nano-Enhanced Polymer Materials

4.3.6. High-Speed Signal Integrity Materials

4.3.7. Sustainable Cable Manufacturing Technologies

4.4. Market Ecosystem

4.4.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.4.2. Polymer Compound Manufacturers

4.4.3. Copper & Aluminum Suppliers

4.4.4. Cable Manufacturers

4.4.5. Data Center Infrastructure OEMs

4.4.6. System Integrators

4.4.7. Data Center Operators

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Material Procurement

4.5.2. Polymer Compounding

4.5.3. Cable Manufacturing

4.5.4. Testing & Certification

4.5.5. Distribution

4.5.6. End Users

4.6. Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. CPR (Construction Products Regulation)

4.6.2. RoHS Compliance

4.6.3. REACH Regulations

4.6.4. UL Fire Safety Standards

4.6.5. IEC Cable Standards

4.6.6. Sustainability & Circular Economy Regulations

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1. AI Infrastructure Investments

4.8.2. High-Speed Networking Upgrades

4.8.3. Sustainable Material Innovations

4.8.4. Expansion of Cable Manufacturing Capacity

5. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Copper Conductors

5.3. Aluminum Conductors

5.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.5. Polyethylene (PE)

5.6. Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

5.7. Fluoropolymers (FEP, PTFE, ETFE)

5.8. Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) Materials

5.9. Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

5.10. Other Specialty Cable Materials

6. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Cable Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Power Cables

6.3. Fiber Optic Cables

6.4. Copper Data Cables

6.5. Coaxial Cables

6.6. Control & Instrumentation Cables

6.7. Hybrid Cables

7. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Material Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Conductors

7.3. Insulation

7.4. Shielding

7.5. Jacketing

7.6. Fillers & Binders

7.7. Flame Retardants

8. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Installation

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Internal Rack Cabling

8.3. Horizontal Cabling

8.4. Backbone Cabling

8.5. Underfloor Cabling

8.6. Overhead Cabling

8.7. External Campus Cabling

9. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Data Center Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3. Colocation Data Centers

9.4. Enterprise Data Centers

9.5. Edge Data Centers

9.6. Modular Data Centers

10. Data Center Cable Materials Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Netherlands

10.3.6. Sweden

10.3.7. Denmark

10.3.8. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. South Korea

10.4.4. Singapore

10.4.5. India

10.4.6. Australia

10.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Argentina

10.5.4. Chile

10.5.5. Colombia

10.5.6. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Prysmian S.p.A.

12.2. Nexans S.A.

12.3. Belden Inc.

12.4. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

12.5. Corning Incorporated

12.6. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

12.7. Panduit Corp.

12.8. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

12.9. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

12.10. Fujikura Ltd.

12.11. LS Cable & System Ltd.

12.12. Southwire Company, LLC

12.13. HUBER+SUHNER AG

12.14. TE Connectivity plc

12.15. Amphenol Corporation

13. Appendix

13.1. List of Abbreviations

13.2. Discussion Guide

13.3. Related Reports

13.4. Customization Options

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