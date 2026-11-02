Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2026-2036) Market To Reach $9.02 Billion At 10.5% CAGR As NIS-2 And CRA Fuel Security Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The Europe OT/ICS cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2036, up from USD 2.98 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2026-2036. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by stricter European cybersecurity regulations, increasingly sophisticated attacks against industrial environments, and the continued convergence of IT and OT networks.

Regulatory compliance is a major catalyst for OT/ICS cybersecurity investment across Europe. The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which entered into force in late 2024, establishes Secure-by-Design development and lifecycle vulnerability management requirements for products with digital elements, including embedded software and machine controllers. The NIS-2 Directive is also broadening cybersecurity obligations for utilities, plant operators, and organizations responsible for critical infrastructure.

These regulations are creating simultaneous pressure on industrial product suppliers and end users. Manufacturers must strengthen product security throughout the lifecycle, while operators must improve monitoring, risk management, incident response, and infrastructure protection. Although shortages of skilled OT cybersecurity professionals and the complexity of legacy industrial systems remain significant challenges, managed OT security services and AI-driven threat detection are expected to create substantial opportunities for technology vendors and service providers.

Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

The report assesses the market by component, security type, deployment mode, end user, and country. Components include solutions and services, while security types cover network security, endpoint security, application security, and cloud security. Deployment options include on-premises and cloud-based models.

End-user analysis encompasses manufacturing, energy & utilities, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, and other industries. The manufacturing category includes automotive, pharma & life sciences, chemicals & process industry, FMCG, heavy machinery, electronics, and packaging machinery.

Solutions and Services Outlook

The solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe OT/ICS cybersecurity market in 2026. Demand is being supported by investments in network security, identity and access management, vulnerability management, SBOM tools, application security, and risk & compliance solutions required to address CRA and NIS-2 obligations.

The services segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR through 2036. Industrial organizations with limited internal expertise are increasingly adopting managed security services, while demand for professional consulting is rising as businesses navigate cybersecurity compliance and complex OT environments.

Security Type and End-user Trends

Network security is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2026 as European industrial organizations prioritize OT network segmentation, visibility, and continuous monitoring. Endpoint security is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR due to the growing number of connected industrial devices and increased exposure of PLCs, HMIs, and other endpoints to malware and ransomware.

Manufacturing is expected to remain the leading end-user segment in 2026. Within manufacturing, the machine manufacturing sub-segment, including industrial equipment OEMs and robotics manufacturers, is projected to register the highest growth rate. CRA compliance obligations taking full effect from December 2027 will require OEMs to integrate robust cybersecurity capabilities into machines placed on the EU market.

Country-level Market Outlook

Germany is expected to lead the Europe OT/ICS cybersecurity market in 2026. Its position reflects the scale of its industrial economy, the concentration of automotive and heavy machinery operations, and an advanced cybersecurity regulatory environment. The presence of automation and security companies such as Siemens AG, Rhebo GmbH, and TRIOVEGA GmbH further supports market development.

Italy and Poland are projected to register the fastest growth rates during the forecast period. Italy has a substantial manufacturing base and a pressing requirement to secure legacy OT platforms. Poland is benefiting from industrial expansion and EU-backed investment in digital transformation and cybersecurity infrastructure.

France remains an important market due to government support for industrial sovereignty and early implementation of NIS-2 requirements across energy and transportation. Schneider Electric SE and Stormshield SAS are among the prominent companies active in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Europe OT/ICS cybersecurity market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Claroty Ltd., Dragos, Inc., Tenable Holdings, Inc., Forescout Technologies, Inc., Nozomi Networks, Inc., TXOne Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., TRIOVEGA GmbH, Stormshield SAS, and Rhebo GmbH.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, major industry drivers, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities across Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Austria, and the rest of Europe, providing insight into the segments and countries expected to generate the strongest demand through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection Methods - Primary and Secondary Research

2.3. Market Estimation and Forecast Methodology

2.4. Research Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis by Component

3.3. Market Analysis by Security Type

3.4. Market Analysis by Deployment Mode

3.5. Market Analysis by End User

3.6. Market Analysis by Country

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Mandatory Compliance Requirements under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)

4.2.2. Increasing Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks on OT/ICS Environments

4.2.3. Accelerating IT/OT Convergence and Industry 4.0 Adoption Across European Industries

4.2.4. NIS-2 Directive - Expanding OT Security Obligations Across Critical Infrastructure Sectors

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Shortage of OT Cybersecurity Expertise Across European Industrial Organizations

4.3.2. High Complexity and Cost of Securing Legacy Industrial Environments

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Adoption of Managed OT Security Services Among SME Industrial Organizations

4.4.2. Rising Adoption of IEC 62443 as the Preferred CRA and NIS-2 Compliance Pathway

4.4.3. EU Public Funding Initiatives Supporting SME Cybersecurity Investment

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Long Asset Replacement Cycles in Industrial OT Environments

4.5.2. Implementation Uncertainty in CRA Technical Standards and Harmonized Norms

5. Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market, by Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Network Security Solutions

5.2.2. Endpoint Security Solutions

5.2.3. Firewall and Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

5.2.4. Identity and Access Management

5.2.5. Vulnerability Management and SBOM Tools

5.2.6. Application Security Solutions

5.2.7. Risk and Compliance Management

5.2.8. Other Solutions

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.2. Managed Security Services

6. Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Network Security

6.3. Endpoint Security

6.4. Application Security

6.5. Cloud Security

7. Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1. Overview

7.2. On-Premises Deployment

7.3. Cloud-Based Deployment

8. Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Manufacturing

8.2.1. Automotive & Tier-2 Supply

8.2.2. Pharma & Life Sciences

8.2.3. Chemicals & Process Industry

8.2.4. FMCG & Food Processing

8.2.5. Heavy Machinery & Capital Equipment

8.2.6. Electronics & Semiconductor Equipment

8.2.7. Packaging & Logistics Machinery

8.2.8. Other Manufacturing

8.3. Energy & Utilities

8.4. Oil & Gas

8.5. Transportation & Logistics

8.6. Other End Users

9. Europe OT/ICS Cybersecurity Market, by Country

9.1. Overview

9.2. Germany

9.3. France

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Belgium

9.7. Spain

9.8. Poland

9.9. Sweden

9.10. Austria

9.11. Rest of Europe

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking by Player

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2026)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Siemens AG

11.2. Schneider Electric SE

11.3. ABB Ltd.

11.4. Claroty Ltd.

11.5. Dragos, Inc.

11.6. Tenable Holdings, Inc.

11.7. Forescout Technologies, Inc.

11.8. Nozomi Networks, Inc.

11.9. TXOne Networks, Inc.

11.10. Fortinet, Inc.

11.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

11.12. Honeywell International Inc.

11.13. TRIOVEGA GmbH

11.14. Stormshield SAS

11.15. Rhebo GmbH

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization Options

12.3. Related Reports

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