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Menstrual Health Apps Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Driven Personalization And B2B Models Fuel 18% CAGR Toward USD 7.7 Billion


Date: 2026-11-02 10:16:47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Menstrual Health Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Platform, Monetization Model, User Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menstrual health apps market was valued at an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing integration of digital platforms into routine reproductive health management.

Menstrual health apps enable users to monitor menstrual cycles, ovulation patterns, fertility indicators, hormonal changes, and related symptoms. Rising smartphone adoption and the accessibility of mobile-based healthcare solutions are strengthening the role of these platforms in continuous health monitoring. Demand is also increasing as consumers seek private, convenient, and personalized options for managing reproductive health information.

Personalized AI-driven fertility tracking is emerging as a significant market driver. Advanced applications can analyze user-generated data to provide tailored cycle insights, fertility predictions, and symptom patterns. These capabilities are supporting more proactive approaches to fertility planning and hormonal health management while increasing engagement with digital health platforms.

The growing need to monitor chronic conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also contributing to menstrual health apps market growth. Users are increasingly adopting application-based platforms to record irregular cycles, hormonal symptoms, and other health indicators over time. This information can support more informed discussions with healthcare providers and improve ongoing symptom management.

Greater awareness of menstrual health, combined with a broader consumer focus on preventive wellness, is expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period. The availability of freemium, subscription, and enterprise offerings is also helping providers reach different consumer and institutional audiences. Employers, insurers, clinics, and other healthcare organizations represent an expanding opportunity for platforms that support reproductive health programs and population-level engagement.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth, industry developments, and market opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The menstrual health apps market is segmented by application, platform, monetization model, user type, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Period Cycle Tracking
  • Fertility & Ovulation Management
  • Menstrual & Hormonal Health Management

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Android
  • iOS

Monetization Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Freemium (Ad-supported)
  • Subscription-based (Premium features)
  • B2B / Enterprise (Employers, insurers, clinics)

User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • 15-24 Years
  • 25-34 Years
  • 35-45 Years
  • 45+ (Perimenopausal Users)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Across these markets, adoption will be influenced by smartphone penetration, digital health awareness, consumer privacy expectations, platform accessibility, and the availability of localized reproductive health services. The report identifies opportunities for menstrual health app providers to enhance personalization, expand premium capabilities, develop institutional partnerships, and address a wider range of fertility, menstrual, and hormonal health requirements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured

  • Flo Health Inc.
  • Glow, Inc.
  • BioWink GmbH
  • Ovia Health
  • MagicGirl
  • Joii Ltd.
  • Period Tracker
  • Stardust
  • Simple Design Ltd.
  • NaturalCycles AB

For more information about this report visit

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