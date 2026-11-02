BETR Shareholder Alert: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to pension funds, asset managers, and other fiduciaries: a securities class action alleges Better Home & Finance failed to disclose that its loan conversion funnel was already slowing, leaving BETR holders to absorb a $12.17 per-share single-session decline.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BETR shares fell $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, in a single session on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by November 20, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds, advisers, and plan fiduciaries that accumulated BETR positions during the roughly eight-week Class Period had no opportunity to reduce exposure before the repricing event. The pleading asserts that the Company reaffirmed its monthly funded volume target without disclosing that customer conversion in its loan origination funnel was already slowing, and that positive statements about its business and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

For institutions holding meaningful share counts, a 28.5% one-day move converts directly into realized or unrealized portfolio damage that is measurable at the trade level. As averred in the action, the decline followed the Company's disclosure that the previously communicated monthly funded volume goal would be deferred. Because the entire Class Period sits within a single reporting cycle, loss calculations for institutional holders are generally straightforward to document from custodial and trade-blotter records.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



ERISA-governed plans and registered advisers may have duties to evaluate, and where appropriate pursue, recovery of losses sustained on portfolio securities.

Absent class members who take no action may still share in any eventual recovery, but only an appointed lead plaintiff has direct oversight of counsel and case strategy.

Courts generally appoint the movant with the largest documented financial interest who can adequately represent the class.

Lead plaintiff appointment does not increase per-share recovery; it provides governance over litigation decisions made on behalf of all holders.

Loss assessments are built from purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent dispositions. There is no out-of-pocket cost to have trading data reviewed, and any fees and expenses remain subject to court approval.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the decision whether to seek lead plaintiff appointment is a governance question as much as a legal one. Here, the complaint charges that shareholders were not told the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing before a target was reaffirmed, and holders absorbed the correction in one trading session." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: When did Better Home & Finance Holding Company allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 13, 2026 to May 7, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the BETR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BETR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Better Home & Finance Holding Company and individual defendants including senior executives Vishal Garg and Loveen Advani.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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