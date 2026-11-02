Aggreko Returns As The Official Temporary Power Partner For The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the fourth year in a row, Aggreko's event service experts will support the energy and temperature control needs for all three days of the race event

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions, announces its return as the Official Temporary Power Partner for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026. The company has supported the energy needs for the Formula 1® nighttime street circuit for the past three years and will do so again November 19-21.

Aggreko will provide modular energy and HVAC solutions for track infrastructure and across all Las Vegas Grand Prix fan zones. This includes power for track lighting so that drivers can navigate the iconic Las Vegas Strip Circuit®, and spectators can enjoy an uninterrupted experience. Additionally, the company will provide temperature control solutions in guest and team hospitality suites, and power for all spectator grandstands and guest service areas: Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards®, Koval Zone by Heineken®, T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, Grand Prix Plaza, East Harmon Zone, West Harmon Zone and more. The company's solutions will also power the F1 Event Technical Center at the event, which Aggreko supports at every race worldwide.

“We're thrilled to return to the Neon City for the fourth year in a row as a proud supporter of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Aggreko North America.“Our dedicated team of engineers and technical experts are well prepared to provide the reliable energy and temperature solutions the race has entrusted to us for the past three years. We're happy to be working with this world-famous event again for the 2026 race.”

At last year's event, Aggreko delivered 20 MW of energy and 2,500 tons of precise temperature control solutions to keep hundreds of thousands of fans cool and connected for the three-day event. This year will be no different. Once again, the company's team of large-scale event experts will deploy high-efficiency, dependable hybrid power solutions to keep the track lights shining, the live broadcasts running, the featured entertainment performing, and the spectators comfortable.

To learn more about Aggreko's solutions at previous Formula 1 events, a complete case study on the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 is here. Tickets for this year's race can be purchased at .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in engineered energy and temperature solutions. We design, deploy, and optimize the flexible energy and temperature solutions that are essential to our customers' operations.

We work across all major industries and bring deep sector expertise to shaping solutions around our customers' needs. We use our experience of working in demanding environments and complex applications to engineer reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions that meet our customers' needs, from critical emergencies to long-term energy security.

In a world of growing energy demand and an increasing focus on sustainability, we are setting the pace. We are investing in new markets, new applications and the sustainable equipment, fuels and services that power our customers and their energy transition, wherever they are on their journey.

Headquartered in the UK, we employ approximately 8,000 people worldwide and are active in over 80 countries.

For more information, please visit our website at

ABOUT FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is promoted by Formula 1®, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive past some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated more than $2 million to non-profit organizations working to strengthen the local community. The 2026 race will take place on November 19-21, 2026, with a recently announced extension confirming the event in Las Vegas through 2037. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

...

+1 (978) 539-7157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at