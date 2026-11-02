The Second Stage Of Coop Pank AS's Share Buyback Programme Has Been Completed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter) of 8 April 2026 and the resolution of Coop Pank's Supervisory Board of 9 April 2026, Coop Pank carried out the second stage of its share buyback programme from 2 September to 31 October 2026 (hereinafter the).

The share buybacks were carried out under the authorisation granted by Finantsinspektsioon (the Financial Supervision Authority) on 16 March 2026, permitting Coop Pank to repurchase up to 3,109,716 of its own shares for a maximum total amount of EUR 3,000,000.

Under the Second Buyback Programme, Coop Pank acquired 298,421 shares for a total consideration of EUR 699,300. Throughout the Second Buyback Programme, Coop Pank published summary information on the previous week's transactions every Monday in a stock exchange announcement.

Comment by Paavo Truu, Chief Financial Officer of Coop Pank:

“The purpose of the Second Buyback Programme was to repurchase our own shares on the market to cover the shares to be issued under the bank's share option programme. Given the short buyback period and the applicable buyback volume limits, we were unable to repurchase all the shares required to cover the options to be exercised in 2027. The bank will therefore continue repurchasing shares under a third programme until the target volume has been reached. The current authorisation granted by Finantsinspektsioon permits share buybacks until 16 March 2027.”

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 240,600 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: ...