APP Shareholder Alert: Applovin Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action traces AppLovin's alleged disclosure failures across a six-month chronology, from February 2026 assurances that AI model gains would not slow to the August 5, 2026 concession that the pace of model improvement was "lighter than normal."

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 12, 2026 and August 5, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined $82.13, or 19.66%, to close at $335.67 on August 6, 2026. Investors have until November 16, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Material Events

The filing states that what management told the market during the first half of 2026 stood in contrast to what the Company reported in August. The sequence of dates below frames the allegations.

February 12, 2026: Class Period Opens With Assurances About Model Improvement

On the call discussing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, management attributed the Company's operating performance to its own AI models and told investors there was "a real disconnect between market sentiment and the reality of our business." As set forth in the complaint, investors were also told the generative AI video creative tool was approaching release.

July 13, 2026: Third-Party Data Signals a Muted Rollout

A Bank of America Securities note reported that AppLovin's eCommerce footprint expanded at a slower pace in June and characterized the general availability launch of AppLovin Ads as a "muted GA start." The note lowered annual revenue expectations, assuming a slower initial ramp and 15,000 general availability advertisers by the end of the calendar year versus 20,000 previously.

August 5, 2026: Model Improvement Described as "Lighter Than Normal"

AppLovin reported second quarter revenue of $1.92 billion against consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. Management stated that the pace of meaningful model improvement was "lighter than normal during the quarter" and that the generative AI video tool remained "still [a] work in progress." It is alleged that these disclosures corrected prior representations about the reliability of the Company's model improvement cadence.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



March 4, 2026: At an investor conference, management framed a 20% to 30% growth opportunity supported by "directed model enhancements and recursive learning" described as happening on an ongoing basis.

May 6, 2026: Alongside first quarter results, investors were told the video creative model was still in testing and would be rolled out "to all accounts shortly."

June 22, 2026: The AppLovin Ads self-service platform opened to all advertisers.

Class Period insider activity: the complaint identifies 260,065 shares sold by the individual defendants for more than $109.1 million in proceeds. September 16, 2026: The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that the cadence of AppLovin's AI model improvements and the readiness of its generative video tool were presented to investors in terms that later required correction." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the APP Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the APP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AppLovin Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding the constancy and reliability of improvements to its AI models and the development status of its generative AI video creative tool during the Class Period. When the Company reported second quarter revenue of $1.92 billion, disclosed that the pace of meaningful model improvement was "lighter than normal," and described the generative AI video tool as "still [a] work in progress," the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did AppLovin Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 12, 2026 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the APP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do APP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my APP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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