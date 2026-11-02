Beycome Title Expands To Michigan, Ohio, Illinois And Indiana With Flat Prepaid Settlement Fees From $199

Beycome Title now closes in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, with flat prepaid settlement fees from $199 for Beycome sellers.

Home sellers in the four states can now list, sell and close with one company, and lock in a lower settlement fee by paying it upfront

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beycome Title, the title and closing company affiliated with flat-fee real estate platform Beycome, now serves Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Starting today, sellers in the four states who list with Beycome can choose "Prepaid Pricing" at checkout and lock in a lower flat settlement fee by paying it upfront:

. Michigan: $199, instead of the standard $245

. Ohio: $299, instead of $345

. Illinois: $599, instead of $995

. Indiana: $199, instead of $245

The four states join Florida, where the prepaid settlement fee is $99, and Texas, where Beycome Title's flat settlement fee is $299. The settlement fee is Beycome Title's charge for handling the closing; title insurance premiums, recording fees and transfer taxes are separate and depend on the property and the county.

"Most sellers find out what closing costs only when they see the settlement statement," said Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "We'd rather they know the number on the day they list. In Michigan and Indiana, that number is $199, paid once, and it's on the checkout page, not buried in a closing estimate."

One company from listing to closing

Beycome sellers already list on the MLS for a flat fee starting at $99, with nothing owed to Beycome at closing. With title services in the four states, a seller in Detroit, Columbus, Chicago or Indianapolis can now handle the listing, the offers, the e-signatures and the closing through one company. Using Beycome Title is optional, and sellers may choose any title company.

The expansion reaches markets where home values are still rising. Zillow's Home Value Index for September 2026 shows the typical home up 5.3% from a year earlier in Illinois ($295,900), 3.8% in Michigan ($263,800), 3.2% in Ohio ($246,000) and 2.9% in Indiana ($257,200).

"When values go up, so does every fee charged as a percentage," Jodin said. "A flat settlement fee doesn't move with the price of the house. That's the point."

"Every new state is the same mission for us: put more money power back in people's hands," Jodin said. "We streamline the process and compress the price, not the quality. Same title search, same underwriter, same care at the closing table. Just without the markup nobody can explain."

How Prepaid Pricing works

Sellers select Prepaid Pricing when they check out on beycome, before their listing goes live, and pay the settlement fee at that time. Beycome Title then opens the file once the home is under contract, orders the title search, coordinates with the buyer's side and the lender, and conducts the closing. Sellers can follow the file online from contract to closing.

About Beycome Title

Beycome Title LLC (NPN 22311249) is a title agency licensed in Illinois (TA.18.4011632), Indiana (4255779), Michigan (0163055) and Ohio (1777435). Beycome Title of Florida LLC and Beycome Title of Texas LLC serve Florida and Texas. Title insurance is underwritten by Old Republic National Title. Learn more at .

About Beycome

Beycome is a Miami-based, direct-to-consumer real estate tech company making buying and selling homes simpler, smarter, and much more affordable.

Powered by Artur AI and human support when it matters, Beycome lets homeowners manage their entire sale online, from listing to closing, starting at just $99. Buyers can also get up to 2% back at closing, with integrated title and mortgage services making the whole experience easier.

With 22,000+ transactions closed and over $225 million saved, Beycome is giving people a real alternative to traditional real estate. More control, less hassle, and more money in their pockets.

Brokerage services are provided by licensed affiliates in 18 states and Washington, D.C. Title services are offered through affiliated companies in Florida, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana, and mortgage services through Beycome Mortgage LLC (NMLS #2523620) in Florida.

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Beycome Title Expands to Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana With Flat Prepaid Settlement Fees From $199 News Provided By Beycome corp. November 02, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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