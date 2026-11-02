Adina Labs Sets March 2027 Fair Launch For The ADINA Token

Georgia Falzon, Community Leader at Adina Labs

The ADINA Token, the single utility token behind every platform Adina Labs builds

The USD 15 million raise funds a family of decentralized platforms that all run on one utility token, starting with Adina Employment.

- Georgia Falzon, Community Leader, Adina LabsWY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adina Labs, a US-based research and development syndicate, today confirmed a March 2027 Fair Launch for the ADINA Token through an Initial DEX Offering. The company plans to raise USD 15 million to fund the build-out of its Web3 ecosystem, a family of decentralized platforms that all run on a single utility token, $ADINA. The token's design and launch structure are set out in the Adina Labs litepaper, available now at adinalabs.The launch is structured to be fair from the start. The ADINA Token has a fixed maximum supply of one billion, with no inflation and no further minting. The IDO will offer 88,235,294 ADINA, or 8.82 percent of supply, at a launch price of USD 0.17, and every token sold is fully unlocked when the sale completes. There is no presale, no tiered access, and no allocation to founders, the team, or insiders. Any tokens not sold are locked in the ecosystem treasury.Proceeds are split between market liquidity and the build. Forty percent, about USD 6 million, will be committed at launch to liquidity pools across Arbitrum and Ethereum. The remaining 60 percent, USD 9 million, goes to the ecosystem treasury to fund platform development.ADINA is the operating layer that connects every platform Adina Labs builds. It is used for platform access, fee settlement, and governance, where holders vote on platform settings such as fee levels, verification standards, and how treasury funds are deployed. Everyday users pay for services in Credits, a unit priced in US dollars, so costs stay predictable while the token works in the background."We have designed this launch so that everyone comes in on the same terms," said Tony Macdonald, Community Leader at Adina Labs. "There is no insider allocation waiting to be sold and no private round ahead of the public. The raise pays for platforms people will actually use, and the community that uses them is the community that governs them."The first platform, Adina Employment, is in the final stages of development. Candidates hold their career credentials as tamper-evident records on-chain while their personal data stays encrypted and under their control, and employers reach candidates whose identity and credentials can be checked. Matching runs through Adina Labs' Almega+TM, the platform's matching engine.The roadmap extends from the employment marketplace to a gig economy platform, then a carbon credit trading platform, followed by nutraceuticals and performance racing. The carbon credit platform is the subject of an industry case study by business students at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. Every platform shares the same proprietary architecture and runs on the ADINA Token.Adina Labs is advised by PAX Alliance Capital. The full white paper is due later this month. Ahead of the launch, people can become one of the first 1,000 Founding Members by pre-registering at adinalabs.About Adina LabsAdina Labs is a US-based research and development syndicate operating globally as a cooperative organization. It builds a family of decentralized Web3 platforms unified by a single utility token, the ADINA Token, starting with a decentralized employment marketplace built as an alternative to legacy Web2 hiring models. The ecosystem runs on a dual-chain architecture across Ethereum and Arbitrum.$ADINA is a native operational utility and governance token, designed and intended strictly for platform access, fee settlement, and protocol voting within the Adina Labs ecosystem. It confers no rights to dividends, profit-sharing, or financial returns. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any token or security in any jurisdiction.

Georgia Falzon

Adina Labs DAO LLC

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Adina Employment, the first platform on the ADINA Token roadmap

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Adina Labs Sets March 2027 Fair Launch for the ADINA Token News Provided By Adina Labs DAO LLC November 02, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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