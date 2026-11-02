Employer Payroll Solutions Inc. Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WINTER HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Employer Payroll Solutions, Inc., a Florida-based payroll and human resources firm, has been named winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The recognition reflects a company built to take on the parts of running a business that most owners never wanted to learn. That includes payroll processing, workers' compensation coverage, and the compliance work that comes with having employees at all.The firm's payroll services handle the week-to-week work of paying a team accurately and on schedule, the piece that trips up so many growing businesses. Its employee leasing service, also known as co-employment, goes further still. Employer Payroll Solutions takes over payroll, workers' compensation coverage, and claims administration, along with the filing of FICA, federal, and state unemployment taxes. That leaves business owners free to focus on running their companies instead of managing paperwork.That range of support exists for a specific reason: workers' compensation coverage alone can determine whether a small business survives a single serious claim. The firm treats that coverage as essential rather than optional, alongside the standalone workers' compensation services it offers separately from full employee leasing. Clients describe the relationship in similar terms once they sign on, something the company sums up simply as "Large Enough to serve you, Small enough to know you.""Winning this award reflects the trust our clients place in us every time they run payroll or file a claim," said Tony Boyd of Employer Payroll Solutions, Inc. "Our goal has always been to handle the parts of running a business that keep owners up at night, so they don't have to."Employer Payroll Solutions, Inc. plans to keep expanding its payroll, employee leasing, and workers' compensation services for businesses across Florida. The firm also plans to grow its presence throughout the eastern United States. The firm says the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award reflects exactly the kind of dependable, personal service it intends to keep providing for years to come.For more information, click here.

Employer Payroll Solutions, Inc.

Employer Payroll Solutions, Inc.

+1 863-299-0276

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Employer Payroll Solutions Inc. Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 02, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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