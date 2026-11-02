Shimoda Launches Action X V3: Its Flagship Adventure Camera Backpack, Rebuilt Around What Its Community Asked For

Shimoda Launches Action X v3

- Ian Miller, Founder, Shimoda DesignsWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new 35L Pro Kit, larger side access, a padded and ventilated harness, three Capture Clip mounting points, and 100% PFAS-free materials, across five sizes and four colorways.Shimoda today introduced Action X v3, the third generation of its flagship outdoor adventure camera backpack. Action X packs have been to the peak of Mount Everest and the farthest reaches of the globe, and v3 was shaped by direct requests from the photographers and filmmakers who carry them there. The collection is available now at shimodadesigns and through authorized Shimoda dealers."Action X v3's refinements are a direct reflection of our users' needs. The new X35 Pro Kit is a result of our customers' need to be airline-compliant while still packing a notable amount of professional camera gear (including bigger super-telephoto lenses like a 600mm f/4). And with our modular Core Unit system and the compact size of the X35, it's sure to become a favorite. It's already become mine." - Ian Miller, Founder, Shimoda DesignsWhat's new in Action X v3- Larger side access: A bigger side door reaches up to two cameras with lenses mounted. It also fits Shimoda's optional Toploader bags, which come out of the pack and carry on their own as a shoulder bag.- A more padded, ventilated harness: The 3D airmesh harness from Shimoda's Explore v2 now comes to Action X, for significantly better all-day carrying comfort.- Three Capture Clip mounting points: On the left shoulder strap, right shoulder strap, and waist belt, updated from Shimoda's original Capture Strap, so a camera rides right where the photographer's hands already are.- A new 35L Pro Kit: The most requested new size has the international carry-on compatible height of the X30, but with the gripped camera body depth of the X40, and it's compatible with Shimoda's DSLR Core Units. It includes the Large DSLR Core Unit, ready for two cameras and 4-6 lenses, or a camera witha 180-600mm or 200-600mm lens.- 100% PFAS-free: All fabrics, coatings, and hardware. No forever chemicals. Weather protection comes from a water-repellentcarbonate coating, backed by an included rain cover.- Action X v3 keeps the features that made the series a favorite of adventure photographers, including a 7-liter expandable roll-top, a quick-access YKK SplashGuard zipper, and Shimoda's modular Core Unit system. With an RST Core Unit, the X25 and X30 carry a 180-600mm or 200-600mm lens, and the X35, X40 and X50 carry a 600mm f/4. Action X is the only camera backpack series that can be fitted to users from 5'to 6'9" tall, and Shimoda is the only camera bag company producing multiple women's harness strap sizes and shapes for a custom fit.- Two new colorways: Cappuccino, a warm, earthy neutral that sits quietly in any landscape, and Burnt Red, a deep, rugged red that is bold, not loud. Both join Black and Yellow.Pricing and availabilityAction X v3 is available now at shimodadesigns and through authorized Shimoda dealers. All Action X v3 packs include a helmet holder, rain cover, and carry Shimoda's 5-year warranty.Matching accessories in the new colorways, including Capture Straps, Plus and women's shoulder straps and the HD Waist Belt, are also available.Visit the Shimoda Designs website to see the complete Shimoda Action X v3 System and learn more about the products that will change how adventure photographers take on the mountains. Media contact: Peter Waisnor,...ShimodaShimoda Designs makes adventure camera bags for photographers and filmmakers, designed as a reaction to real- world adventures rather than those imagined from a comfortable office. Founder and designer lan Millar, a lifelong explorer and snowboarder, built Shimoda around a modular Core Unit system that lets creators carry exactly what the day calls for, from the summit to the city street. Every Shimoda bag is made with 100% PFAS-free fabrics, coatings and hardware, comes with universal or women's-specific fit options, and is backed by a 5-year warranty. Shaped by a passionate community of adventurecreators around the world. Explore More.MAC GroupMAC Group is a sales and marketing company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators, and students with the world's finest image-making tools as well as support, education, and inspiration.

Ajaenae Spearman

MAC Group

Shimoda Action X v3 - A New Standard for Adventure Camera Bags!

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Shimoda Launches Action X v3: Its Flagship Adventure Camera Backpack, Rebuilt Around What Its Community Asked For News Provided By MAC Group November 02, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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