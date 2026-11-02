Supply Wisdom Brings Human-Verified Third-Party Risk Intelligence Into Claude, Chatgpt, And Other AI Assistants

Pull in your Supply Wisdom data to an AI assistant with a plain language prompt

New MCP Server lets risk teams ask about their monitored vendors and locations in plain language and share that intelligence across the business

- Scott Pollak, CTO at Supply WisdomNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supply Wisdom, the global leader in continuous third-party and location risk intelligence, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. The MCP Server connects Supply Wisdom to Claude, ChatGPT, and other compatible AI assistants, giving customers a way to use their human-verified risk intelligence inside the tools their teams already work in.Many risk and compliance teams already use AI assistants to summarize contracts, prepare committee updates, and work through regulatory guidance. The MCP Server lets them do the same with their Supply Wisdom data, giving teams plain-language access to their risk intelligence without needing a developer or a business intelligence tool."Our customers can already bring Supply Wisdom data into the platforms they rely on, from GRC and procurement tools to their own internal systems, through our API," said Scott Pollak, CTO at Supply Wisdom. "The MCP Server is one more way to connect. Rather than replacing the tools they've already invested in, we want to make it easier to get our best-in-breed risk intelligence into whatever tooling works best for them."Once connected, users can ask about the vendors and locations they monitor, such as which critical vendors have new high-severity alerts this week, and the assistant responds using their organization's own Supply Wisdom intelligence. Because each customer defines the vendors, locations, and risk tolerance Supply Wisdom monitors against, those responses reflect what matters to that specific organization instead of a generic view of risk.That intelligence is also verified before it reaches customers. Supply Wisdom monitors more than 32,000 public sources, and every event must be confirmed by two credible, independent sources and reviewed by an analyst.Because the MCP Server works inside the AI assistant, users can combine Supply Wisdom intelligence with their assistant's other connected tools to draft reports, stakeholder emails, and briefings for security, procurement, operations, or leadership.The launch reflects Supply Wisdom's focus on interconnected risk. A vendor under financial strain may cut security spending, lose staff, or miss a compliance deadline, and each of those consequences falls on a different team. Making verified intelligence easier to share helps more of the organization recognize those connections early."Intelligence without action is just information," said Jenna Wells, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "Most risk teams already have more data than they can use. What helps is getting intelligence they trust in front of the people who can act on it, and bringing Supply Wisdom into the AI assistants those people already use makes that much easier."The MCP Server is read-only by design, so organizations can give teams AI access to their risk intelligence without worrying that an assistant will change or delete it. Connected assistants can retrieve and analyze only the Supply Wisdom information an organization is authorized to see, and they cannot create, edit, or delete records, regardless of the assistant's own capabilities. Organizations also continue to decide which AI assistants their teams may use. For security and IT teams evaluating AI tools, that keeps the scope of review narrow and the risk to existing data low.The MCP Server is available now to all paid Supply Wisdom customers at no additional cost. Customers connect using their existing Supply Wisdom API key, with setup support from their customer success manager. To learn more, request a demo.About Supply WisdomSupply Wisdom delivers continuous risk intelligence that helps organizations proactively manage third-party and location risks in real time. By delivering continuous monitoring and actionable insights across key risk domains, including financial, compliance, ESG, operational, cyber and geopolitical, Supply Wisdom enables enterprises to see risk as it emerges and act before it disrupts.Built for today's interconnected world, the Supply Wisdom platform empowers risk, procurement, and compliance teams to move beyond point-in-time assessments toward a continuous, data-driven approach. With visibility into both third-party ecosystems and geographic exposures, organizations gain the intelligence they need to anticipate threats, strengthen resilience, and ensure business continuity across global operations.For more information, visit supplywisdom or follow them on LinkedIn.

Jennifer Anderson

Supply Wisdom

+1 212-547-9481

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supply Wisdom Brings Human-Verified Third-Party Risk Intelligence into Claude, ChatGPT, and Other AI Assistants News Provided By Supply Wisdom November 02, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.