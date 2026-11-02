Mitzie Wilson, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Families Build, Preserve, And Transition Wealth With Integrity

GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther Brings More Than 20 Years of Banking, Finance, and Wealth Management Experience to Client-Centered Financial GuidanceAtlanta, Georgia – Mitzie Wilson is a Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Farther Finance, where she empowers individuals and families to build, preserve, and transition wealth across generations. With over two decades of experience spanning banking, finance, and wealth management, she brings a comprehensive perspective to financial planning, investment strategy, and client advisory.Her background includes Retail Banking, Treasury, Commercial Real Estate and Investment Management, giving her a broad analytical foundation that directly informs her tailored approach. Specializing in comprehensive retirement planning, estate preservation, and alternative investments, Mitzie works closely with high-net-worth individuals and families to build resilient financial strategies rooted in trust and integrity. She is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex market landscapes and make confident, informed decisions aligned with their long-term vision.Mitzie's commitment to professional excellence is reflected in her premier industry credentials: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP), and Sports and Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (SE-AWMA). She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master's degree in Real Estate Investment and Development from New York University. Active in the civic and professional community, she is affiliated with the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors and the Atlanta chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, as well as the Atlanta Alumni Chapters of Pitt and NYU. She was named a 2026 Women To Watch Awards honoree by Black Leaders Worldwide.Mitzie attributes her success to a steadfast core philosophy: genuine care and an unyielding fiduciary commitment. She treats every client's financial journey with the same diligence and respect as her own, grounding her practice in trust, integrity, and transparency. She firmly believes that every individual deserves high-touch, personalized guidance to safeguard their financial future.A passionate champion for women in finance, Mitzie actively encourages young women to pursue careers on the investment and wealth management side of the industry. She notes that while female advisors remain underrepresented, women's longer life expectancies mean many will ultimately oversee their family's financial strategies. Mitzie sees a vital need for advisors who understand the unique financial lifecycle challenges women encounter. Furthermore, she views alternative investments as an increasingly valuable frontier for wealth expansion, leveraging her deep expertise to help clients access and evaluate these opportunities. Her work is guided by five foundational values: competency, respect, trust, relationship-building, and integrity.Beyond her advisory practice, Mitzie is an accomplished author and financial literacy advocate. She authored the book Anonymous, which explores trusts, wills, estate structures, privacy, and asset protection strategies to help families preserve their legacies. Her first book was“What Comes After Won” that examined what to do with windfalls and unexpected wealth. She also frequently contributes actionable insights to industry publications, including her Influential Women feature article, Financial Health Audit. In it, she outlines practical 15-minute habits to build financial momentum-such as auditing subscriptions, optimizing emergency savings in high-yield accounts, and incrementally raising retirement savings rates. Through her advisory work, thought leadership, and community advocacy, Mitzie Wilson continues to shape the future of wealth management while expanding opportunities for the next generation.Learn More about Mitzie Wilson:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Mitzie Wilson, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Families Build, Preserve, And Transition Wealth With Integrity News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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