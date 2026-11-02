The Coin Jar Launches Dignity Box Initiative To Help Single Mothers In Moments Of Crisis

The Coin Jar is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting working single mothers through direct assistance, career support, and personalized guidance.

Amber Altarabulsi, Founder & Executive Director of The Coin Jar, and Faith Christian, Board Member & Collaborator for The Coin Jar.

Free Nov. 7 event in Dallas invites sponsors and donors to help provide essential items to working single mothers and their children

- Amber Altarabulsi

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coin Jar, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting working single mothers, has launched its Dignity Box initiative to help mothers and their children rebuild after leaving difficult circumstances at home. With nearly 70% of children living with a single mother considered low-income or living in poverty, access to household necessities can be a significant challenge for families already navigating unexpected life changes.

“A fresh start should not begin with an empty home. For mothers who must leave an unhealthy living situation to protect themselves and their children, starting over often means leaving behind nearly everything they own and taking only the clothes on their backs,” said Amber Altarabulsi, founder and executive director of The Coin Jar.“Through our Dignity Box initiative, we help fill that gap by providing essential items that allow mothers to begin rebuilding a safe, comfortable life for their families.”

Dignity Boxes are customized to meet the size and specific needs of the family receiving it and may include household and kitchen essentials, clothing and bedding, groceries, personal-care and hygiene products, and items for children, such as backpacks, school supplies and toys. Depending on a family's needs, additional support may include access to counseling, dental care, and other essential services.

To support the initiative, The Coin Jar will host a live auction on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, with a fundraising goal of $18,000 to help fund approximately 12 Dignity Boxes. 100% of proceeds from the event will go directly toward supporting working single mothers in the community.

The Coin Jar is seeking monetary contributions, donated gift baskets, products and experiences, as well as corporate sponsorships to support the auction and ongoing programming. Businesses and organizations that donate gift baskets will be recognized at the event and on social media.

Live Auction Event Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Twelve Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse, 18010 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX

Admission: Free and open to the public with RSVP at

“Every contribution makes a difference in helping us reach more families in need,” adds Altarabulsi.“We invite our community to get involved and help a single mother take her next step with dignity, stability, and one less thing to worry about.”

The Coin Jar launched in May 2026 with an event at the Hotel Crescent in Dallas that raised more than $12,500 and supported approximately 12 women in the North Texas community. Since then, the organization has raised nearly $3,000 and provided support to 12 additional working single mothers. As its impact continues to grow, so does the need for community support. With more than 15 women on the wait list, every donation helps The Coin Jar provide essential resources to working single mothers and their children.

To learn more about The Coin Jar, request a Dignity Box or explore ways to support the initiative, visit thecoinjar.

###

About The Coin Jar

The Coin Jar is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2024 by working single mother Amber Altarabulsi. Based in the DFW Metroplex, The Coin Jar is dedicated to supporting working single mothers by helping them change their circumstances through financial assistance and career support. With a mission to both stabilize each mother's current situation and empower families for the future, the organization provides expert career guidance, educational resources, and one-on-one support. To learn more or get involved, visit thecoinjar. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Renee Cossman

CossmanPR, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Coin Jar Launches Dignity Box Initiative to Help Single Mothers in Moments of Crisis News Provided By CossmanPR, LLC November 02, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.