Classic Blinds And Closets Builds On 20-Year Reputation As A Trusted Nashville Window Treatment & Custom Closet Provider

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With more than 20 years serving Middle Tennessee, the locally owned company combines personalized design, professional installation, and highly rated service.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Classic Blinds and Closets, an established provider of custom window treatments and closet organization systems in Greater Nashville, continues to help Middle Tennessee homeowners transform their living spaces through personalized design, quality products, and professional installation.

Serving homeowners and businesses throughout Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson, Sumner, Maury, and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties, Classic Blinds and Closets has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship, dependable service, and lasting customer relationships.

Founded in 2004, the company has developed longstanding relationships with homeowners, builders, interior designers, and home improvement professionals throughout the Nashville metropolitan area. Its combination of window treatment expertise and custom storage solutions allows customers to address multiple home improvement needs through one local provider.

A Reputation Built on Trust and Customer Satisfaction

Classic Blinds and Closets has maintained Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation since 2012 and currently holds an A+ BBB rating. The company has also earned positive Google customer reviews and recognition through awards on Houzz.

Under the leadership of Keith Wachter, the company remains focused on delivering personalized service, reliable communication, and quality workmanship.

"Our goal is simple: provide exceptional products, treat people right, and make sure every customer is proud of the finished result," said Wachter. "Whether we're installing a single window shade or designing an entire custom closet system, we want customers to feel confident in their decision to work with us."

The company's approach begins with understanding each customer's needs, preferences, and budget. From the initial design consultation through measuring, product selection, and final installation, Classic Blinds and Closets emphasizes clear communication and attention to detail.

Custom Window Treatments for Nashville-Area Homes

Classic Blinds and Closets provides professional design, measuring, and installation services for a wide range of residential and commercial window treatment projects.

Its offerings include custom plantation shutters, motorized blinds and shades, roller shades, Roman shades, cellular shades, woven wood shades, and wood and faux wood blinds. The company works with established manufacturers, including Hunter Douglas, Norman, and Alta, to offer products suited to a variety of architectural styles and budgets.

Whether homeowners want to improve privacy, manage natural light, enhance energy efficiency, or complement their interior design, the company helps identify window coverings that balance appearance with everyday functionality.

Motorized window treatments are also available for customers seeking convenient light control and modern home automation options.

Custom Closets and Home Organization Solutions

Beyond window coverings, Classic Blinds and Closets specializes in custom closet design and installation throughout Greater Nashville.

The company's storage solutions include walk-in closets, reach-in closets, pantry shelving, laundry room storage, mudroom organization, and garage storage systems.

Each project is designed around the customer's available space, storage requirements, and personal style. Solutions may incorporate adjustable shelving, drawers, hanging sections, and other organizational features that help homeowners make better use of their existing space.

From maximizing storage in a compact closet to creating an organized walk-in dressing area, Classic Blinds and Closets combines practical functionality with customized design.

Serving Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Classic Blinds and Closets serves Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Spring Hill, Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Nolensville, College Grove, Columbia, and surrounding communities.

The company works with homeowners renovating existing properties, buyers moving into newly constructed homes, and residential and commercial professionals seeking dependable design and installation services.

Complimentary design consultations are available for customers exploring custom closets, plantation shutters, blinds, motorized shades, and other home organization solutions.

About Classic Blinds and Closets

Established in 2004, Classic Blinds and Closets is a locally owned custom window treatment and closet design company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Led by Keith Wachter, the company has served Greater Nashville for more than 20 years, specializing in custom blinds, shutters, shades, closet systems, and residential storage solutions. Classic Blinds and Closets maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating.

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Keith Wachter

Classic Blinds and Closets

+1 615-794-0324

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Classic Blinds and Closets Builds on 20-Year Reputation as a Trusted Nashville Window Treatment & Custom Closet Provider News Provided By Classic Blinds and Closets November 02, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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