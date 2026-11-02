Pomarium.Ai Introduces A New Approach To Private Enterprise AI Infrastructure On Apple Silicon

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Company invites organizations to explore technical evaluations and paid pilots of its software for private AI deployment across Apple Silicon systems

- Nick Aldinger, CEO of Pomarium

LINDSAY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pomarium is inviting organizations to participate in technical evaluations and paid pilots of its software suite for private enterprise AI infrastructure on Apple Silicon. The company is developing a scalable software and infrastructure platform designed to help organizations deploy and manage artificial intelligence workloads across distributed computing environments under their control.

As enterprises adopt increasingly powerful AI models, they face growing concerns around infrastructure cost, energy consumption, data privacy and dependence on centralized cloud and GPU ecosystems. Pomarium is being built to address these challenges by combining Apple Silicon's performance and energy efficiency with software designed for orchestration, workload management and modular scaling.

Pomarium's platform is designed to support private, distributed deployment models with the goal of improving efficiency and reducing deployment complexity. Technical evaluations and paid pilots provide a path for prospective customers to assess workload fit, performance and operational requirements before considering broader deployment.

A New Infrastructure Model for Enterprise AI

Pomarium is focused on coordinated, multi-node environments. Its Pomarium software suite includes Arbor, Orchard and Grove and is ready for technical evaluation and paid pilots, with capabilities for resource scheduling, cluster management and licensing. XeroNFS is offered separately as a stand-alone file service. The company's initial focus is software, with turnkey hardware configurations planned as a subsequent offering. Pomarium also plans to share more about its hardware roadmap, including but not limited to switches, in future product announcements.

The company's architecture is designed around several core principles:

.Private deployment that allows organizations to maintain greater control over their data and AI workloads

.Modular infrastructure that can scale as computational requirements grow

.Distributed orchestration across multiple Apple Silicon systems

.An architecture designed to improve energy and cost efficiency for suitable workloads

.Simplified management of enterprise AI environments

Perspective from Pomarium's Founder and Chief Scientist

“Enterprise AI should not require organizations to choose between performance, privacy and economic sustainability,” said Dr. John Leidel, Founder and Chief Scientist of Pomarium.“We believe Apple Silicon provides the foundation for a fundamentally different infrastructure model. One that can deliver powerful AI computing while giving enterprises greater control over their data, operating costs and deployment strategy.”

Dr. Leidel added,“Pomarium is not simply placing AI applications on individual devices. We are developing the software and systems architecture needed to coordinate Apple Silicon at infrastructure scale. Our goal is to create a practical alternative for organizations that want to build and operate private AI environments without inheriting the cost and complexity of a conventional GPU data center.”

Technical Evaluations and Paid Pilots

Pomarium is initially focused on organizations seeking greater control over their AI infrastructure, including those with research-intensive or data-sensitive workloads. Evaluations will assess each organization's workload fit and deployment requirements. Healthcare, financial, insurance and legal are potential expansion markets, contingent on workload fit and the security and procurement requirements of each customer.

The company's founding team brings experience spanning high-performance computing, systems architecture, advanced computing and enterprise technology. Prospective customers can work with Pomarium to identify a suitable workload and define the scope and success criteria for a technical evaluation or paid pilot. Paid pilots will be scoped individually, including any application development, integration and support required.

“AI infrastructure is entering a period of significant change,” said Nick Aldinger, CEO of Pomarium.“Enterprises want to use increasingly capable AI models, but they also need greater control over cost, security and where their data is processed. Pomarium is being built to give them another path.”

Additional information about Pomarium is available at .

About Pomarium

Pomarium is developing enterprise AI infrastructure on Apple Silicon. Through its integrated software and distributed computing architecture, Pomarium aims to help organizations deploy, orchestrate and scale private AI workloads with greater efficiency, flexibility and control. The company is focused on reducing the cost and complexity of enterprise AI deployment while enabling organizations to maintain ownership of their infrastructure and data.

Pomarium is headquartered in Lindsay, Texas.

Investor or Media Contact

Nick Aldinger

CEO

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Pomarium is an independent company and is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Apple Inc.

Nick Aldinger

Pomarium, Inc.

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