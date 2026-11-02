Gujarat: Over 6,000 Women Among 8,169 Newly Appointed Primary Teachers

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) More than 6,000 women are among the 8,169 candidates selected as Vidya Sahayaks in Gujarat, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday handing over appointment recommendation letters to the newly recruited primary school teachers at a ceremony in Adalaj, near Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering at Trimandir, Patel said the newly appointed teachers would play an important role in shaping the future of the country and realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

He urged them to nurture students in a manner that would enable them to make meaningful contributions to nation-building.

Highlighting the number of women selected, the Chief Minister said that more than 6,000 of the over 8,000 recruits were women, reflecting the growing participation of women in the education sector.

"Initiatives such as Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav, launched in Gujarat during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, had developed into a major movement, with their positive results now becoming visible," he noted.

Patel said the recruitment had been conducted transparently, with candidates selected on merit. He noted that the "happiness and pride of parents and family members are evident as young people secured government jobs through their hard work".

He also said the Education Department is planning to recruit around 10,000 additional teachers in the coming period.

Emphasising the responsibility associated with the teaching profession, Patel said: "Teachers continued to command respect in society, regardless of how successful their students became in fields such as medicine, engineering or science."

Referring to the example of Saint Dnyaneshwar, he urged the newly appointed teachers to exercise responsibility while using digital platforms and social media. "Teachers' behaviour and conduct had a lasting influence on children's minds and personalities," he added.

Cabinet Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the state government had completed a recruitment process for approximately 12,000 Vidya Sahayaks through a merit-based system using technology and transparent procedures.

The recruitment includes around 11,000 vacancies for Gujarati-medium Classes 1 to 5 and approximately 987 vacancies for other mediums.

Referring to the National Education Policy, Vaja said: "The focus should be on foundational literacy and numeracy, skill development and experiential learning rather than rote learning."

He called upon the newly appointed teachers to make classrooms engaging through activities, stories, experiments and technology.

He also stressed the need for regular communication with parents and ensuring students' attendance, urging teachers to contribute to society and nation-building as Gujarat works towards the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Jadeja, said: "Teachers played a significant role not only in imparting knowledge but also in shaping children's thinking, personality and character."

She emphasised that education should give equal importance to values, skills and technology alongside basic literacy.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, Jadeja added that "those who wished to serve the nation should work in the field of education".