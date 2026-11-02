BJP Upbeat Over AAP Mlas Crossing Over Before Punjab Poll, But Bhagwant Mann No Pushover Yet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Monday's defection of Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes against the backdrop of serious structural problems the state is facing, which are among the issues helping the latter expand its footprint, though the Congress too remains a contender in the upcoming Assembly election.

The 2022 state poll saw the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sever ties with the BJP, ending an alliance of over two decades. The parting was largely over the controversial Farm Bills that were eventually repealed.

However, the election result proved a disaster for both parties.

Though there is no official announcement of a BJP-SAD alliance yet, there are strong indications that the two are moving toward a reunion ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the AAP, contesting all 117 Assembly seats without any alliance, clinched a record 92 victories, while the ruling Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

The BJP, traditionally a minor player in Punjab politics, has been aggressively recruiting local leaders and positioning itself as a force capable of addressing law-and-order issues, drug abuse, debt, and economic stagnation.

Earlier, there was an exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP into BJP. Now the recent decision of MLAs in similar lines may yet provide a fillip to the saffron party in its quest to gain political significance in the state.

MLAs, such as Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, and former IPS officer-turned-politician Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, are seen as having dealt a symbolic blow to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government in times when narratives matter.

Reports indicate that some of these leaders were dissatisfied with AAP's candidate-selection process, while others cited differences with the party leadership and concerns over governance.

The defections are significant because they come at a time when AAP is trying to defend its record after the 2022 landslide victory. The defectors are said to have publicly referred to issues such as drugs, gangsterism, corruption, extortion, and governance challenges in Punjab. Ticket distribution and political survival also have reportedly been major considerations.

On-ground inputs suggest that at least two of the MLAs who resigned were unhappy after being allegedly sidelined in their constituencies. Also, there is a broader perception among some leaders that AAP's organisational structure remains highly centralised, with major decisions influenced by the party's national leadership.

Three MLAs do not threaten the government's majority, but their exit reinforces Opposition claims that dissatisfaction is growing within the ruling party. Critics within the party too have been complaining that local concerns do not receive adequate attention.

The drug menace remains perhaps the state's most serious issue, with addiction, trafficking networks, and overdose deaths dominating reportage. The issue has become central to the electoral narrative, with opposition parties accusing the government of failing to eliminate narcotics despite repeated promises.

On its part, the state government highlights its "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, under which, it claims, thousands of arrests were made, and assets linked to traffickers were seized.

At the same time, Punjab is burdened by youth unemployment and migration, with largely the youth seeking opportunities abroad, leading to unscrupulous agents luring them into uncertainty. Thus, employment generation will be among the issues on which voters are likely to judge the Mann government.

Moreover, the state faces a worsening debt burden, with economists and political observers repeatedly highlighting concerns over fiscal sustainability. High debt-servicing costs constrain development spending and remain a major political issue.

Other long-standing concerns include agrarian distress, declining groundwater levels, slow industrial growth, law-and-order challenges, and gangster activity. These issues are particularly important in rural constituencies that helped power the AAP's sweeping victory in 2022.

Mann has argued that his government has delivered significantly, through expansion of canal irrigation, claiming that irrigation coverage has risen dramatically and that major investments have been made in water infrastructure. He also cites free electricity for most households, large-scale recruitment to government jobs, health insurance schemes, Aam Aadmi Clinics, education reforms, road improvements, and anti-drug campaigns.

Opposition parties argue that public concern about addiction, crime, unemployment, and debt remains high. Political debates suggest that many voters are measuring the government not by announcements, but by conditions on the ground.

However, the AAP appears to have retained a strong organisational presence and a comfortable legislative majority. Monday's defections involve credible local faces that may help the BJP strengthen its future campaign, but how far it will put the party in pole position is for the voters to determine next year.