Sharad Pawar Hospitalised After Chest Pain Complaint Health Parameters Stable

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 2 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after experiencing pleuritic chest pain following a persistent bout of cough.

He was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he is currently undergoing routine diagnostic medical tests and general observation. In an official statement released by the hospital, Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman, and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed the admission and assured that the veteran politician's health is under control.

"Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure," Dr Grant stated.

Addressing public concerns, Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, posted an update on social media stating that all of her father's vital parameters are normal and stable.

"Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," she said.

Party representatives and medical officials have requested well-wishers and party workers to remain calm and refrain from paying attention to rumours, confirming that Pawar is expected to recover after adequate rest and monitoring.

Earlier, Pawar visited drought-hit regions of Solapur district on November 1 to inspect ground conditions, assess crop damage, and directly speak with affected farmers.

During his visit to Tulshi village in Madha taluka-a village severely hit by water scarcity-he announced Rs 50 lakh in assistance.

Pawar highlighted that drinking water, animal fodder, and employment support are the most urgent priorities. He noted that over 135 water tankers are currently supplying around 139 affected villages in Solapur, with Madha taluka alone requiring 110 tankers.

Pawar announced that his family would forego traditional Diwali celebrations this year to focus entirely on drought mitigation efforts and supporting affected farming communities.

He urged political parties to set aside political differences to cooperate on drought relief and appealed to both state and central governments for immediate financial support to farmers.