DOMS Industries Q2 Profit Falls 36 Pc To Rs 37.2 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) DOMS Industries Limited, one of India's leading stationery and art material manufacturers, on Monday reported a 36.2 per cent decline in profit for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), as margin pressure weighed on earnings despite healthy growth in revenue.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 37.2 crore in the second quarter, down 36.2 per cent from Rs 58.3 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 668 crore, compared with Rs 568 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating performance, however, remained under pressure during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 16.2 per cent to Rs 83 crore from Rs 99 crore a year earlier.

As a result, EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 500 basis points to 12.4 per cent from 17.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, as per its regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Umbergaon, Gujarat, DOMS Industries is among India's prominent manufacturers and distributors of scholastic stationery, art materials and office supplies.

The company markets its products under the flagship DOMS brand and several other brands including C3, Amariz, FixyFix and ClapJoy.

Founded in 1976 as R.R. Industries by Rasiklal Raveshia and Mansukhlal Rajani, the company launched the DOMS brand in the mid-2000s and has since expanded its presence across India and international markets.

A key milestone in the company's growth journey came in 2012 when it entered into a strategic partnership with Italy-based stationery major F.I.L.A. Group, which holds a significant stake in the company and supports its international expansion efforts.

DOMS offers a portfolio of more than 4,500 products, including pencils, crayons, oil pastels, colour pencils, sketch pens, geometry boxes, notebooks and writing instruments.

The company operates large-scale manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, distributes products across the country and exports to more than 55 countries.

The company is regarded as one of the leading branded stationery players in India, with a strong presence in categories such as pencils and mathematical instrument boxes, and is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.