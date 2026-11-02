Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Senegal
Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi (IFS: 2004), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India in Barcelona, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal.
2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
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