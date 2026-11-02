CANADA's BENCHMARK FOR HEARING CARE EXCELLENCE: CANADIAN HEARING SERVICES EARNS HIGHEST POSSIBLE ACCREDITATION STANDING

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Toronto, Ontario | November 2, 2026 – Canadian Hearing Services is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, the highest level of recognition from Accreditation Canada. This achievement further distinguishes Canadian Hearing Services as the only nationally accredited organization with Hearing Aid Clinics to earn this honour. This evidence-based award reflects Canadian Hearing Services' leadership in quality, accessibility, innovation, best-in-class service, and its long-standing commitment to empowering Deaf and hard of hearing people across Canada.

This recognition goes beyond accreditation. It is an independent validation of Canadian Hearing Services' role as the national leader in hearing health, accessibility, and support services for Deaf and hard of hearing people. By meeting and exceeding Canada's most rigorous standards, the organization continues to shape the future of care and services for Deaf and hard of hearing Canadians.

“This achievement affirms what we have long known: Canadian Hearing Services is a one-of-a-kind organization driven by exceptional people, strong governance, and a best-in-class-commitment to quality care,” said Mark Wafer, Board Chair of Canadian Hearing Services.

Accreditation with Exemplary Standing exclusively recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in quality, safety, people-centred care, and continuous improvement. Accreditation is an independent assessment process that evaluates healthcare and community service organizations against rigorous national standards across programs, services, governance, leadership, and operations. It provides assurance to clients, families, partners, funders, and stakeholders that an organization is committed to delivering safe, effective, and high-quality services.

“Achieving Accreditation with Exemplary Standing for a second consecutive cycle is a powerful affirmation of who we are as an organization and the high standards we hold ourselves to every day,” said Julia N. Dumanian, President and CEO of Canadian Hearing Services.“Our professional staff are among the very best in their fields, bringing phenomenal expertise, innovation, and dedication to the people and communities we serve. This recognition reinforces Canadian Hearing Services' position as a national leader in hearing healthcare and reflects our continued commitment to leading the way in service excellence.”

As Canadian Hearing Services continues to grow its reach and impact across the country, Accreditation with Exemplary Standing reflects our leadership in advancing accessibility, setting the benchmark for standards of care and service, and creating opportunities that empower Deaf and hard of hearing Canadians to live, work, learn, and connect without barriers.

Canadian Hearing Services is a nationally recognized trusted leader in hearing healthcare. Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has provided programs, services, education, and products that empower Deaf and hard of hearing people to overcome barriers and participate fully in all aspects of life. Canadian Hearing Services is Accredited and has been awarded Canada's highest distinction, Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, from Accreditation Canada. Canadian Hearing Services is home to Canada's largest National Scholarship Program for Deaf and hard of hearing students and to Hearing Research International, which creates global opportunities for innovation and research in Hearing Health and Deaf Studies.

Rachel Winer, Manager, Communications Canadian Hearing Services 271 Spadina Road, Toronto, ON M5R 2V3 Cell phone: 365-378-4009 T: 1866-518-0000 Ext: 4219 Email:... | Visit us at CHS.