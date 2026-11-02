African PR Leaders Join 2027 SABRE Awards Jury

MENAFN - PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG-More than 20 of the most senior experienced communicators from across the continent have joined the jury for our 2027 African SABRE Awards, currently seeking entries in categories that span corporate affairs, consumer marketing, public affairs, healthcare, technology and more.The African SABREs are managed by PRovoke Media in partnership with the Public Relations & Communications Association. The late deadline for entries is November 6. The winners will be presented with their awards during the PRCA South Africa Conference 2027 in Johannesburg, South Africa from Tuesday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 14.The jury includes senior in-house communicators including:

Monica Sithole, head of mobility marketing at Shell Downstream South Africa (pictured top left); Keagile Makgoba, head of communications at TikTok (top right); Kanyi Mwangi, communications director East Africa, North Africa and French Speaking West Africa at Mastercard (bottom left); Dustin Chick, communications director at Ford Motor Company (bottom right); Communications professionals from Alteo, BIC, Droneshield, SAB Miller, T2, and Yango Africa.

The jury also includes senior executives from public relations firms Blast, Burson, Chain Reactions Africa, Gig Communications, Havas Red, Irvine Partners, LSF Public Relations, Razor, The Friday Street Club, Tide Media Consulting, We Communications, Weber Shandwick, and Woodrow.



The SABRE Awards recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement, and categories include work from specific markets (from North Africa to South Africa); industry sectors (from media, arts & entertainment to mining and the extractive industries); and practice areas (from capital markets communications to cause-related marketing).



Agencies, corporations and nonprofits can enter their best work from the past 12 months (from October 2025 to November 2027) here.