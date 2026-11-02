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Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Aviation Inc.


Date: 2026-11-02 10:09:19

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Chorus Aviation Inc.: Announced today it has completed the previously announced acquisition of SkyCare Air Ambulance, a fixed-wing air ambulance operator providing 24/7 medevac, repatriation, organ transport and charter services across Canada and the United States. The acquisition was announced October 19, and closed on November 1. Chorus Aviation Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $29.84.

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Baystreet.ca

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