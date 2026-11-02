Lecturer in American Politics, University College Cork

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Clodagh Harrington joined the Politics Dept at University College Cork in 2022. Prior to that, she was Associate Professor of American Politics at De Montfort University where she worked since 2006.

Clodagh is co-editor of EUP's New Perspectives on the American Presidency Series and co-judge of the (PSA-APG) Richard E. Neustadt annual book prize. She was chair of the (PSA) American Politics Group from 2015-18 and is a member of the Political Studies Association and British Association for American Studies.

Her forthcoming publication is a (co-authored) monograph with Alex Waddan (Leicester University) on President Biden's rollback of the Trump era legacy, due from Edinburgh University Press in 2025. Link to previous EUP publication here -

Clodagh is a regular contributor to UK and international media outlets on the topics of US elections, the presidency and domestic policy issues.

–present Senior Lecturer in Politics, De Montfort University

Experience