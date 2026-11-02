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Alice Hunt

Alice Hunt


Date: 2026-11-02 10:06:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in History, University of Southampton
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My research interests include the early modern monarchy, ritual and ceremony and queenship.
I am currently completing a book on the period of the English Republic and Oliver Cromwell. The research was supported by a Leverhulme Research Fellowship, and the book, England's Republic: The Lost Decade, 1649–1660, will be published by Faber and Faber. I am represented by Catherine Clarke at Felicity Bryan Associates.

I am also a co-investigator on a major AHRC research project, 'The Visible Crown: Elizabeth II and the Caribbean, 1952-present', working with colleagues at City, UCL and the University of the West Indies. This timely project scrutinises the political and cultural significance of the Queen in the eight Caribbean countries where she is still head of state.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor in History, University of Southampton

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