Latvian Artists Present“In Light Of One Horizon” Exhibition In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

An exhibition titled“In the Light of One Horizon,” featuring works by artists from the Art Academy of Latvia, has opened at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts in Baku.

The exhibition is part of the“Fly to Baku. Art Weekend: FEEL THE FUTURE NOW” festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, the academy's press service reported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the academy's rector, People's Artist and Professor Natig Aliyev, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening international cooperation. He noted that bringing together artists from different countries provides an opportunity to share creative experiences and gain a deeper understanding of one another through art, which serves as a universal language connecting different cultures.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Vice-Rector for International Relations, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov; Vice-Rector for Scientific and Creative Affairs, People's Artist and Professor Fuad Salayev; and Egons Persevics, an associate professor at the Art Academy of Latvia.

The exhibition features 30 works created using a variety of artistic styles and techniques, including painting, graphic art, artistic textiles and mixed media.

The participating Latvian artists explore themes of nature, space, memory and human experience, expressing them through their individual creative perspectives. The exhibiting artists include Andris Vitolins, Kristaps Zarins, Aleksejs Naumovs, Madara Kvepe, Emma Sofia and Diana Jansone.

“In the Light of One Horizon” offers visitors an opportunity to discover the world through the eyes of artists from a different cultural background, explore their individual interpretations of reality and appreciate the diversity of their artistic approaches.

Beyond showcasing Latvian contemporary art, the exhibition also aims to encourage new creative partnerships and strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The exhibition was organized by the Department of International Relations, Exhibitions and International Student Affairs of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.