Lubinets: Ukraine Leaves Large Amount Of Humanitarian Aid In Oleshky For Residents Who Remain In City
“While I was there, I had the opportunity to speak with citizens [who chose to remain in Oleshky]. They personally confirmed to me that it is indeed their wish to remain there. For this group, we brought a substantial amount of humanitarian aid: food, water, medicine, fuel for generators, and specialized equipment for the hospital that continues to operate in Oleshky,” Lubinets said.
He noted that there was also a group of citizens who asked for help to leave Oleshky and physically travel to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government-that is, to Ukraine-as well as those who wanted to go to the temporarily occupied territory or to Russia. Lubinets noted that the latter justified their decision by stating that they have relatives in the temporarily occupied territory or the ability to stay there.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.
Today, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for using the ceasefire in Oleshky as a starting point for lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.Read also: Nearly 800 people evacuated from Oleshky during humanitarian mission – Melania Trump
According to her, the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region was successful; critically important aid was delivered to the region, and nearly 800 people were evacuated.
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