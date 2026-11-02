Lubinets Says Further Steps Being Prepared For Humanitarian Missions Involving Russia: Ombudsmen Appeal To Melania Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this at a press conference, according to Ukrinform.

“We spent nearly 12 hours together on the same bus with the Russian ombudswoman. I used that opportunity to raise the issue of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians. We did not discuss specific settlements. We discussed the Kherson region as a whole,” he said.

Lubinets did not name the settlements, saying only that six settlements were involved.“It is essentially the Oleshky territorial community. And we agreed that, first of all, we are talking about settlements located in the Kherson region. Then, if possible, we will expand this positive experience to other regions,” he explained.

Lubinets said that Lantratova also held a press conference today.“She officially appealed to Melania Trump with a proposal to develop similar humanitarian missions in other settlements as well. I now want to do exactly the same. This is something we have developed jointly,” he said.

“We are appealing to Melania Trump to extend this positive experience to other settlements, and not only in the Kherson region,” Lubinets emphasized.

Commenting on statements by Russian officials, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russia is not currently considering continuing such humanitarian missions, as well as a statement by Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova about further developing such missions, Lubinets said:“To be honest, I do not see any contradiction there. As far as I have had time to familiarize myself with Lantratova's statement, she said directly at the press conference that this was a joint proposal by the two ombudsmen to Melania Trump to develop similar humanitarian missions.”

“As for the other statement from the Russian side, it said that at present there are no initiatives for such humanitarian missions. Well, in politics, you should never say 'never.' I think that if you had asked me several months ago, 'Dmytro Valeriiovych, do you believe that you will be able to physically travel to Oleshky?', I would probably have said 99% no, but there is always that 1%,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the task now is to work together with the Russian side and the Russian ombudswoman to propose the next steps to be taken in the near future. Lubinets added that they would be announced publicly.

: Ukraine leaves large amount of humanitarian aid in Oleshky for residents who remain in cit

He separately commented on the issue of monitoring the contents of humanitarian shipments to prevent Russia from transporting weapons in them.

“As for humanitarian shipments, we are currently working out a control mechanism,” Lubinets said.

He explained that during the previous mission, he personally saw what shipments were being transported and in what quantities. According to him, the humanitarian convoy was delivered under the escort of the Ukrainian side.

“As for future steps, we have a vision of how to control this,” the commissioner added.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine will not release official figures on the number of citizens who returned from Oleshky to Ukrainian-controlled territory and those who went to Russian-controlled territory as part of agreements with the Russian side.