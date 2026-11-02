Jordan, Saudi Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Developments
Amman, May 12 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed regional developments in a phone call on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
//Petra// AK
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