Jordan, Qatar Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Developments

Amman, May 12 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Tuesday with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss regional developments and efforts to restore regional security and stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.