Tarawneh Elected House Speaker With 70 Votes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - Ibrahim Tarawneh was elected Speaker of the 20th House of Representatives for its third ordinary session on Monday, securing 70 votes.

Tarawneh's opposing candidates were Mujhem Sqour, with 38 votes, and Suleiman Zaben, 23 votes. Seven ballots were declared invalid. A total of 138 MPs attended the session.

In his inaugural address, Tarawneh said that the King's Speech from the Throne will serve as the legislature's roadmap.

He said the speech outlined significant responsibilities for Parliament in upholding the rule of law and confronting terrorism. He vowed to honor the Karak attack victims.

Tarawneh stressed that greater self-reliance and the implementation of major strategic projects were "essential" to boosting national resilience, particularly projects related to water security.

He added that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with the strength of its army and people, would not compromise on its established principles.

He said the House must serve as the voice of Jordanians and a guardian of the public interest, as stated by the King, noting that parliamentary oversight should not be viewed as hostility toward the government, while cooperation with the executive branch should never mean subordination.

"Jordanians are not waiting for us to describe the difficulties of reality, but to find solutions to unemployment, the cost of living, public debt, water scarcity and energy security," Tarawneh said.

He called for addressing economic and unemployment challenges through "bold and responsible" discussions of public policies and priorities, making them central to Parliament's legislative and oversight work.

Tarawneh also pledged to safeguard freedom of opinion and expression and respect the right to disagree.

He said Parliament's standing would be measured by its achievements and the integrity of its positions, adding that no issue should be allowed to escalate when it could be addressed under the parliamentary dome.

He said that the House had a national duty to protect the state through the Constitution and preserve Jordan's unity.

On parliamentary oversight, Tarawneh said the House would focus on measurable results, rely on accurate information and reports from the Audit Bureau, assess public spending efficiency, protect public funds and ensure accountability.

He added that parliamentary committees would serve as platforms for expertise and dialogue, examining legislation and consulting specialists.

Tarawneh also called on parliamentary blocs to strengthen cooperation and develop common positions on national priorities, stressing that political competition should be based on programs.

Addressing regional affairs, Tarawneh voiced Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, describing it as a matter of justice and legitimate rights.

He said Jordan would continue supporting the Palestinian people until they secure their legitimate rights, rejecting all displacement plans.

The speaker paid tribute to the martyrs of the Hmoud Church, stressing that Jordan would remain resilient against division and adversity.

He said no interest could take precedence over Jordan's national interests, no consideration could come before the state, and no gain could outweigh the dignity, security and stability of Jordanians.

Earlier in the session, MPs appointed a committee to oversee the elections for the House's Permanent Bureau. The committee comprises MPs Mohammad Hdeib, Moutaz Abu Rumman and Haitham Zayadeen.

Under Article 3(A) of the House of Representatives' internal rules of procedure, the first parliamentary session is chaired by the MP with the longest parliamentary service.

If two or more members have equal seniority, the number of parliamentary terms they have served is considered, followed by age. The presiding member is assisted by the two youngest MPs present, and their duties end once a speaker is elected.

Article 14(A) stipulates that when more than two candidates run for speaker, the winner must secure an absolute majority of the members present.

If only two candidates run, the candidate receiving the highest number of votes wins. In the event of a tie, the winner is determined by drawing lots.

The Royal Decree to postpone the National Assembly's ordinary session until November 2 was issued on September 30. A subsequent Royal Decree called the Assembly to convene for its ordinary session starting Monday, November 2.

//Petra// HA