Aqaba Container Terminal Hits Record Monthly Volume

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) handled 109,341 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, the highest monthly volume in the port's history.

October marks the fourth consecutive month that ACT's throughput exceeded 100,000 TEUs, following July (101,900 TEUs), August (over 104,000 TEUs), and September (107,803 TEUs).

Over the past five months, total throughput topped 500,000 TEUs, showing sustained momentum and rising confidence from local and regional shippers.

The terminal serviced 59 vessels and processed 15,268 TEUs of transit cargo during October. On the land side, the terminal processed 47,814 truck movements, averaging nearly 1,500 trucks daily, to maintain efficient supply chain flows across Jordan.

ACT CEO Jose Rueda credited the record performance to team dedication and strong operational standards, noting that the milestone motivates the port to keep investing in its infrastructure and boosting its position as a regional hub.

The terminal expressed appreciation to its customers, shipping line partners, government agencies, and trade stakeholders for their continued support, voicing its commitment to operational efficiency, safety, and sustainable growth.

//Petra// HA