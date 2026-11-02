Diabetic Neuropathic Ulcer Treatment In Roanoke, VA, Now Offered At Home And In Care Facilities

MENAFN - GetNews)"A compassionate medical specialist from Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions delivers expert diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment in Roanoke, VA, carefully examining a patient's foot during a mobile visit in the comfort of their home."Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions provides diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment in Roanoke, VA, at its office and during mobile visits to homes and care facilities. Led by Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice combines debridement, Arobella ultrasonic wound therapy, pressure-relieving devices, infection control, specialized dressings, and patient education to support healing in patients with reduced foot sensation.

ROANOKE, VA - November 02, 2026 - Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions is providing diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment in Roanoke, V, at its office and during mobile visits to private homes, nursing facilities, and assisted living communities. Led by Medical Director Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice treats foot ulcers caused by nerve damage from diabetes, spinal cord injuries, and other conditions. Care combines infection control, wound debridement, ultrasonic wound therapy, pressure-relieving devices, specialized dressings, and patient education. The goal is to support healing and lower the risk of the ulcer returning, especially for patients who have difficulty traveling to appointments.

When a Wound Goes Unnoticed

Neuropathy, or damage to the peripheral nerves, can reduce feeling in the feet. For people living with diabetes or another condition that affects the nerves, that loss of sensation changes how a small injury plays out. A blister from a new shoe or a minor cut can go unnoticed for days. Pressure on the same spot, often the ball or heel of the foot, can break down the skin over time.

Neuropathic ulcers commonly form on these pressure-bearing areas and are often surrounded by thick callus. Because they may not hurt, patients sometimes discover them only after redness, swelling, warmth, or drainage appears. By that point, the wound may already be at higher risk of infection.

For older adults and their families in the region, consistent follow-up can be hard to maintain. Patients with limited mobility, those who no longer drive, and residents of long-term care facilities often depend on others to reach an appointment. Caregivers and facility staff frequently end up watching a wound that is slow to change while trying to arrange regular visits.

How Treatment Works

Diabetic foot ulcer treatment typically involves several approaches working together. Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions tailors each plan to the size and location of the ulcer, the condition of the surrounding tissue, and the patient's overall health.

Wound debridement removes dead or infected tissue and thick callus, which can help clinicians see the wound clearly and create conditions that support healthy tissue growth. The practice also uses the Arobella Wound Therapy System, which applies ultrasonic energy to remove nonviable tissue while saline irrigation cleans the wound. Infection control measures focus on preventing and managing bacterial buildup.

Pressure-relieving devices help redistribute weight away from the ulcer so the area is not repeatedly stressed while it heals. Specialized dressings protect the wound and maintain a healing environment between visits. Education rounds out the plan, teaching patients and caregivers how to check the feet, recognize warning signs, and reduce the chance of a new ulcer forming.

Key features of the service include:



Care delivered at home, in a nursing or assisted living facility, or in the office

Debridement and ultrasonic wound therapy to clear nonviable tissue

Pressure-relieving devices to protect the ulcer as it heals

Infection control and specialized dressings between visits

Education on daily foot checks and early warning signs Communication with family caregivers and facility staff

“With neuropathic ulcers, the patient often can't feel what's happening, so they don't always know a wound is getting worse,” said Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, medical director of Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions.“That's why regular visits matter so much. When we can see the foot consistently and catch changes early, we have a much better chance of keeping a manageable wound from turning into a serious one.”

Care That Comes to the Patient

Mobile wound care for diabetic foot ulcers is a central part of the practice's approach. Providers bring the equipment and supplies needed to treat the wound on-site, whether the patient lives at home, in a nursing facility, or with family. In-office appointments remain available for those who prefer them.

That model brings diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment to patients who face mobility limitations, transportation challenges, or discomfort when traveling. Treatment also connects with the full range of services at Advanced Mobile Wound Solution, including wound diagnostic testing and nutritional evaluation and counseling, so patients can work with one team from evaluation through follow-up.

Dr. Kinnison holds the Certified Wound Specialist Physician (CWSP) credential, which reflects specialized training in the assessment and management of complex and chronic wounds.

“A big part of our work is teaching,” Kinnison said.“We show patients and caregivers what to look for and how to protect the foot once the ulcer closes. Healing the wound is one goal. Helping people stay on their feet and avoid the next one is just as important.”

Scheduling a Visit

Patients, family members, and care facilities seeking diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment in Roanoke, VA, and surrounding communities can schedule an appointment or request a mobile visit by contacting the practice through its website or by phone. During the first visit, the care team reviews the patient's medical history, examines the foot and wound, and discusses a treatment plan and visit schedule. People seeing early warning signs, such as a sore that does not heal, redness, swelling, warmth, numbness, or tingling, are encouraged to have the area evaluated. Location details are available through the Roanoke diabetic ulcer car office listing.

About Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions

Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions, also known as Blue Ridge Wound Care, is a wound care practice located in Roanoke, Virginia. Led by Medical Director Susan Kinnison, MD, CWSP, the practice specializes in diabetic neuropathic ulcer treatment, wound debridement, wound diagnostic testing, and infection control. Advanced Mobile Wound Solutions is committed to providing patients in Roanoke and surrounding areas with accessible wound care delivered in the office, at home, or in nursing and assisted living facilities. The practice uses the Arobella Wound Therapy System as part of its treatment options.